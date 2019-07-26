Fraud again
How is it that a Dominican national can launder over $1 million in fraudulent IRS checks, get seven years in prison and probably come out and do it again? And how is it that a Dominican national get two years for Social Security fraud — probably to come out and do it again? There’s too much of this going on.
Didn’t know
I can’t believe what I’m reading: None of our city councillors, School Committee members or paid School Department employees knew what went wrong with a $4 million deficit? This while I mail my first tax payment, reflecting an increase for the third year in a row. We need to clean house in Methuen of everyone who is in office today.
Get serious
U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan decided to support efforts to impeach President Trump based on Robert Mueller's brilliant performance before Congress. Did she, in fact, watch or listen to the proceedings, or was she fed a position summary by one of her left-leaning staff? Trahan should keep in mind that she does not represent an ultra-liberal district whose only concern is to advance a socialist agenda and impeach the president. The 3rd District has plenty of real problems that need solving by serious legislators, not knee-jerk litigators. So, get serious, representative, because two years go by fast.
Citizenship refund
Since all the irrational Democratic candidates running for president don't mind spending taxpayers’ money like it’s water, why not consider this: How about giving reparations to all the immigrants who came here legally and spent thousands of dollars in fees to become citizens? That could only be another few trillion dollars. To these fools, it would just be a drop in the bucket.
Bad model
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently tweeted with squad-mate Reps. Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib, “Today I was asked why we should bother paying interns if they’re ‘getting experience for their resume.’ Here’s what we have say about that: Experience doesn’t pay the bills!” Does she mean experience like in Congress with its $1 trillion deficit in 2019, adding to the $22 trillion national debt, which the squad’s inexperienced members and colleagues have no intention of paying back? Congress is no place for young Americans to learn lessons about paying their bills.
Slanted story
Thursday's Associated Press “report” on Robert Mueller’s testimony clearly should have been labeled “opinion” rather than news. I am by no means a blind supporter of President Trump but I found the report so very biased, it hardly should have been included as news.
Strange truth
“There is nothing so powerful as truth — and often nothing as strange.” So said our brilliant New Hampshire statesman, Daniel Webster, in 1830. More than a century later, Tomas Sowell said, “It’s hard to imagine a more stupid or more dangerous way of making decisions than by putting those decisions in the hands of people who pay no price for being wrong.” In other words, incompetent members of Congress.
Taking advice
President Donald Trump says if you are not happy with this country, leave. His supporters cheer when he does so. Fox News amplifies his message. However, Trump, Rush Limbaugh, Laura Ingraham and the entire Fox News team were unhappy for all eight years of the Obama presidency. Why didn't they leave? The country would have been much better off if they had.