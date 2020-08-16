Competition
It’s reported that President Donald Trump's new postmaster general, Republican businessman Louis DeJoy, has up to $70 million invested in companies that compete with the U.S. Postal Service. I call that conflict of interest.
Counting people
I have a practical question for President Donald Trump and his followers who want to exclude illegal immigrants from the census: How will you know who they are? The census has no question about legal immigration. Individual data is strictly confidential. Only aggregate data is ever reported. This is just more "red meat" for riling up his base.
Right to assemble
This newspaper’s editorial, "Here comes the mask patrol," supports an assault on the First Amendment right of the people to peacefully assemble. It is our right, not a favor granted us by a benevolent dictatorship ruling by edict from the corner office of the State House. It is difficult to believe the editorial board of this newspaper sanctions police units violating the private property rights of families and threatening those who have the temerity to want to enjoy quality time with loved ones in a backyard setting. To quote from your editorial, "It's unfortunate it has come to this." What is "unfortunate" is that this newspaper has fallen in line with those using the opportunity of a virus to strip us of our liberties. A more reasoned quote comes from Benjamin Franklin: "Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety."
At the trough
Rep. Joseph Kennedy complains about Sen. Ed Markey being in politics for 44 years, but Ted Kennedy was in the U.S. Senate for 47 years. I am sure he missed votes, too. Both of them fed from the trough for a long time. It's definitely time for term limits.
No return
Teachers don't want to return to the classroom? Maybe the clerks at Market Basket don't want to go to work. Maybe the mailmen, Amazon delivery drivers, firefighters, police and hospital staff don't either. Maybe you should have done a better job with remote learning. Haverhill kids deserve better.
Away games
As college football conferences, with all their money cancel, the fall season due to COVID-19, do you think high school football stands a chance? Do you want your kid traveling to an away game held in a town with a high rate of infection ?
Should’ve listened
Sens. John McCain and Mitt Romney, and both Presidents Bush, opposed a Trump presidency. Were these great American leaders wrong? They were concerned that President Donald Trump would be unable to handle a national crisis. After at least 163,000 American lives lost — and counting — to COVID-19, it’s clear we should have listened.
Defund chief
I'm from Methuen. I don't want to defund the police — just the chief of police. This guy has gorged himself at the public trough long enough.
Heavy influence
I know a lot of parents are anxious about whether their children will be going back to school in 2020, so here is a guide that I will hope is helpful: Is your school controlled by a Democratic teachers’ union? If the answer is "yes,” then no, your child is not going back to school this fall. If the answer is "no,” then they are.
Careless speaker
Last Thursday, House Speaker House Nancy Pelosi told millions of out-of-work Americans through the media, “Perhaps you mistook them for someone who gave a damn,” when speaking of Republicans. She did this to slam President Trump’s executive order providing these Americans unemployment relief just as she shut down Congress for one of its many month-long “recesses” and boarded her government funded plane for her gated manse in San Francisco. The “let them eat cake” part was implied.
Union’s decision
Try not to blame your teachers individually for the coming “re-nope-ening” of our schools. If you're scared to show your support for President Trump — or to state the obvious, that children wearing a mask outside does nothing to slow the spread of COVID-19, or to state anything in public that might get you "cancelled" by the Marxist mob running the internet — imagine being a teacher who supports reopening, as many surely do. He or she has to keep quiet to protect their careers and likely their physical safety. Make no mistake, the unions are keeping our schools closed, not our teachers.