Mayor wrong on restaurant fee
Because of massive funds received under the American Rescue Plan Act from the federal government, the city of Haverhill’s cash on hand is bursting at the seams. Yet Mayor James Fiorentini has decided to charge restaurant owners $300 to have outdoor dining. Charging a fee given what owners have been through the past two years is immoral. Tax-and-spend liberal democrats like Fiorentini can never pass up an opportunity to stick it to business owners and taxpayers no matter what.
To ‘immigration education’
Until you are willing to get in your car, go to our southern border, pick up as many undocumented immigrants as will fit, bring them to your home, provide for all of their food, shelter, health and educational needs out of your own finances, please do not criticize those of us who are not against immigrants. We are against those who break our laws by coming into our country illegally. Our grandparents were all immigrants, but they did it the right way.
The bad old days
Definitely not longing for Trump years comprised of presidential impeachment, violent anti-American attempted coup/insurrection, human/civil rights erosions, caged humans, xenophobic/homophobic policies, environmental destruction, (disproven) conspiracy theories, lack of COVID-19 response causing unnecessary deaths, authoritarian aspirations, lying, astronomical national debt, and the worst jobs president losing 6 million jobs.
Long before Putin
Anyone who believes that inflation is due to Putin has to be hiding under a rock. Prices have been skyrocketing since Biden took office. I thought Jimmy Carter would be the worst president in my lifetime, I was sadly mistaken.
To ‘immigrant education’
It sounds like you should take a refresher course. There are immigrants — people who go through the process; and undocumented immigrants — those who don’t. The ones Biden is letting in are undocumented. There’s a big difference. There are rules to follow to be a legal immigrant.
To ‘impeach who?’
Biden and Harris should be impeached because they are incompetent. What evidence do you have that Trump was crooked? I’d like to hear it. This country had its finest hour with Trump in control. Look at it now. Way to go Democrats. You should be ashamed.
