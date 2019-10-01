Gains and losses
I was so happy to hear some sensible positives from one of President Trump’s supporters instead of name calling. Thank heavens someone is benefiting from his presidency. But how can you make money your priority and ignore his obviously corrupt, misogynistic, rude comments and lack of integrity? How is a good economy — for one person anyway, I paid huge taxes this year — enough to excuse such arrogance and deception? No wonder we see more amorality in our youth.
Move forward
A Sound Off writer tells us "the most intelligent voters" will vote for Jennifer Kannan for mayor? Can they be any more condescending? This is the Kannan campaign in action. Does anyone need more reason to vote against her? It’s time to move forward, Methuen, not go backwards with the people who have damaged the reputation of this city.
Buying democracy
Elizabeth Warren supported the “People's Pledge" barring outside money from her first Senate campaign in 2012, but not in 2018. Ed Markey supported the same pledge when running for the Senate in 2013 as a congressman, but he is now non-committal when challenger Joe Kennedy III asked him to take the pledge. What changed? In both cases, the candidates that were challenging wanted to limit donor dollars. Incumbents do not. That’s because credible studies show political committees and other donors support reliable incumbents by a margin of over 90%, translating to a subsequent 95% reelection rate for said incumbents. We get the best democracy money can buy.
Runner-up
Trump lost the popular vote in 2016 by 3 million votes. He came in second place and got the ultimate participation trophy.
Tax dollars
We now have the House Intelligence, Oversight, Reform, Foreign Affairs and Judiciary committees, White House officials, and eventually the speaker of the House, Senate and all other “officials," taking part in this endeavor to impeach. My oh my, it’s an endless pouring out of tax dollars, doing nothing for the people.
Negative example
As we started a new school week a few of my colleagues were discussing the challenges in the classroom. These matters are compounded by the disrespect that exits among many students and adults for law enforcement, coupled with the distasteful demeanor of many public officials and the negative example they set for our children. Just look at the School Committee in Haverhill. Many of us attended the last two meetings: Paul Magliocchetti’s rant about the Eagle-Tribune reporter and the constant insults toward the former administration by the “gang of four” clearly show that Haverhill, like Washington, needs to clean the swamp. Our children, city and nation deserve better.
Twisted truth
As expected, the conservative spin machine trying to defend President Donald Trump is up to full speed. In a manner worthy of George Orwell, Jay Ambrose twists truth and logic like a pretzel. His column preposterously claims that Trump's conversation with the president of Ukraine does not show him committing extortion and enlisting a foreign country to interfere in our elections, even though the transcript is clear as day. He claims there was no cover-up, even though the transcript was buried on a top-secret server. He asserts that, even if Trump did all this, they are not crimes — even though the first constitutes treason and the latter obstruction of justice. I'm sorry, even Trump is not above the law.
All about him
Another day and President Trump's last tweet before he went to bed was about himself, and his first tweet of the day is about himself. We need a president whose first and last thoughts of the day are about how to help Americans. Is that too much to ask?