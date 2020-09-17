Not a treat
Mayor James Fiorentini still wants to have trick or treating during this pandemic. Here in Bradford, we usually get overwhelming numbers of cars from Lawrence and Methuen -- both red communities. Why are we even entertaining this idea? Even if we leave candy out, you know how well that works. It'll be gone in 10 minutes. I'm not comfortable doing it this year. If my neighbors do it, I will feel obligated. But I think it's a bad idea, inviting crowds to neighborhoods.
Responsible party
Joe Biden is not directly responsible for radicals attempting to murder cops and burning cities, but Democrats' rhetoric and desperation to unseat President Donald Trump is the root cause of these issues. Biden isn't the problem, the party around him is. That's why no parent, cop or business owner in America can in good conscience vote Biden-Harris this year.
Age limit
This is the greatest country in the world, and we have two old men as candidates for president. Joe Biden will be 78 in November, and President Donald Trump is 74. No one in that age bracket has the stamina or clarity to handle the demands of that office. There should be a limit of 65 years of age to run for president.
On the hook
Thank goodness the federal government has realized the retaliatory impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs on foreign imports and is now going to use our tax dollars to bail out the fishing industry. Now, tell me again, who is paying these tariffs?
Resource center
When is the North Andover library going to open? They've been setting up protocols for months now. Pick up, drop off and by appointment are not enough. The library is a major resource center for people who do not have internet.
Doggone nuisance
Dog walkers in my west Methuen neighborhood are constantly allowing their dogs to urinate on my lawn and property markers. Dogs spot mark, so when one does it, they all do it. I do not own a dog, but I can walk over to their house and urinate on the lawn, right? Maybe I should put a plastic fire hydrant in the street.
Sacrifice
The Houston Cowards, aka the Houston Texans, or any team that would hide in its locker room during the national anthem, should not be allowed to play a game. Six of my relatives fought in World War II. I and everyone I knew grew up to respect the flag and knew what the profile of the flag stood for. You hear these athletes talk about the "sacrifices I made so I can be where I am today." Have them walk through Arlington National Cemetery see the sacrifices others have made so they can be where they are today.
Indices
Half the country is flooded, the other half is on fire. The unemployment rate is over 8%, the deficit is at $3.3 trillion, the national debt is nearly $27 trillion, and the air is poisoned. But we're good: The Dow Jones is at 28,000 points.
New street
The city of Lawrence just repaved Market Street, and now they have it all marked to dig it up. I’d like to know who’s in charge that would let someone dig up a brand new street. Why wouldn’t you request that work to be done before you repaved?
Late news
I saw a press conference in which White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany described the cowardly ambush of two Los Angeles sheriffs deputies, one of whom is the 31-year-old mother of a 6-year-old child. I was thinking, "Why is she describing this, we've all seen this on our televisions?" Then it occurred to me that some people might be CNN viewers, and this is the first they are hearing of it.
Close friend
The contributor of "Pay him" must be a family member or close friend of Methuen police Chief Joe Solomon. The only people I know who deserve such a high salary, from a contract that never should have been drafted to begin with, are fighting on the front lines in war zones. Solomon's paycheck is a disgrace to Methuen.