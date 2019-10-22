Votes against
I see all of the problems in our fair city, Haverhill. We have water bills on the rise, drugs, shootings and crime, all of which are pushing long-term Hillies out of town. It’s too expensive — never mind all of the behind-the-scenes deals for special projects. I’ve decided to reelect no one. Anyone who has held office before and currently holds office, I will not vote for. It does not mean they will not get re-elected, but hopefully it gets people on board to start doing their jobs, not just for themselves but for the taxpayers.
Pick the person
If you believe Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is a good candidate, then why can't you vote for him? That's the trouble with a lot of liberals, they vote for the party instead of the person, and we end up getting a bad politician in office. Vote your own likes, not your party’s.
Connection cut
When the power goes out in Methuen, the local National Grid station normally resets things and restores power. However, last week's storm hit with one of the worst furies seen in the city in a long time, and it took several hours for the power to come back. The thing that concerns me most is, I'm a cardiac patient. When a storm knocks out our power, it also takes out the house phone. I have no cell phone due to my fixed income, and my neighbors all work during the day. We were without power for almost six hours. Several years back we lost it for four days.
Perry’s past
Allow me to correct the recent letter to the editor about Neil Perry not having political connections. He is backed by former Methuen mayors Sharon Pollard and Stephen Zanni. Believe what his other naive supporters are thinking, but his lack of a proper temperament is a disqualifier. His past marital issues are a matter of public record. His Raytheon job hardly qualifies him for public office. Go to Jennifer Kannan’s website to get better educated about him.
Finish line
I can't wait for this Methuen election to end, and I pray that Jennifer Kannan wins, as she has the right tools for the job on Day One.
Market replanted
Now that the Haverhill Farmers Market's season is just about over, how about thinking of the proper and most beneficial spot for them? Downtown is good, but on Saturday mornings the best location is the upper level of the parking deck. The sign on the deck can stay, as the market will be just above it. It will allow more space for vendors and more space for customers to park. And it would be a lot safer for customers and those trying to cross Merrimack Street below.
Familiar tale
The writer of “Paper surplus” was exactly right in their description of President Bill Clinton. The funny thing is, one could just replace “Bill Clinton’s presidency” with the words “Donald Trump’s presidency.” It’s the same story — he entered during a rising economy, he’s about to leave behind a falling economy (working people can’t afford housing), and he caused a huge increase in national debt.
Think carefully
Would you all please stop talking about the meatballs that Jennifer Kannan brought to the seniors in Methuen? If food sways your vote so easily, then you are part of the problem. When you vote, vote for a candidate’s policies — not their gender, race or age. Make an informed decision. In the end, their gender or race won't matter if they're raising your taxes and pocketing money for themselves.