Every rose has its thorn
The guy who drives the recycling truck in Methuen is very accurate. Every time he empties a bin he always tosses the empty bin on my rose bush. Never misses!
No one was at City Hall
How sad it is in Methuen, the mayor thinks he can void city rules on money, omit the City Council and give money to his assistants in his office when no one could go into City Hall. Yet teachers who work daily in schools got zero. It is misappropriation of funds and that is not legal. Now the citizens are on the hook.
Thank you for condolences
I would like to thank all the people who reached out to me and left beautiful messages on my dear mother’s obituary guest book. Betty Samoisette was loved and will be loved forever! Thank you!
‘Hazard pay’ oversight
Many senior citizens put their own health at risk to work the Methuen polls for the presidential election. This was prior to vaccines. They got the same pay they alway did and worked longer hours. Where was their hazardous pay? City Hall was closed to the public without an appointment.
Coming around on climate change?
If you don’t count Senator Rand Paul, do you think that maybe, just maybe, there are finally no climate change deniers in Kentucky?
Police take notice
Just went through the newly reconfigured intersection of Salem Street and Hampshire Road again in Methuen to watch a car fly through the stop sign on Salem Street. Is an accident about to happen or maybe there will be better enforcement by the Methuen police?
Omicron and mask mandates
With the news that the omnicron strain of COVID is impervious to the current vaccines and boosters, one must wonder why left-wing governments continue to react to its spread with calls for yet more vaccine and mask mandates? It’s almost like emergency-power theater. There is no actual utility to the mandates. They are just designed to keep the profile of the disease and the emergency powers it bestows upon the left at the front of mind, on our news screens and splashed across our front pages.
Stop the dictating
Lifetime politicians in Washington and in blue states across America appear shocked that a growing majority of Americans will not tolerate further lockdowns and mandates from their emergency power-addicted Democrat overlords. That’s because these Democrats do not understand that economies cannot subsist on worthless printed currency and government checks forever as the rest of us do. Out here in the real world, there are a lot bigger problems than COVID, and Democrats are causing most of them, exacerbating the rest.