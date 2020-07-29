Stirring unrest
You may think you are watching "protests" or even riots on your TV screen, with Democratic leaders in these cities openly encouraging them. You are not. You are witnessing a desperate gambit for what amounts to a soft coup. Impeachment didn't work, entrapping aides didn’t work, illegally slandering Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh didn't work. Now it’s come to whipping cities into rioting during a pandemic. The real takeaway should be: If a group of people this desperate and ruthless about getting all power in America ever got it, what would they do with it?
Good wishes
Why would President Donald Trump say such nice things about Ghislaine Maxwell and "wish her well"? It sort of reminds one of the way he spoke about Roger Stone.
Political payback
Methuen’s director of strategic initiatives sounds like a job title created for someone who does nothing on behalf of taxpayers. Is that just another way to pay back someone who supported the mayor’s campaign? The mayor’s office shouldn’t be a welfare office for unemployed campaign supporters.
Drug costs
I went to pick up a prescription that last time cost $24. Today it cost $84. Drug companies are killing senior citizens with outrageous prices. I didn’t pick it up because I couldn’t afford it. So, unfortunately, I go without my medication.
About defunding
People who get mad at the phrase "defund the police" should have something to say about President Donald Trump's threat to "defund the schools" if they decide not to risk the health of children and their families.
Political games
The opening game of Major League Baseball felt like a Stalin-era affair with the hard left's Marxist politics permeating the evening and showing that corporate America is now coopted. For the first time in my life, I am not hopeful for the long-term prospects of my country.
Attention getting
President Donald Trump changed his tune on the pandemic that’s been killing thousands of Americans when his aides finally convinced him that his lack of leadership in combating the coronavirus was tanking him in the polls, pointing to a crushing defeat in the upcoming election.
Different agenda
I’m not a big fan of Joe Biden and doubt he’ll be an outstanding president. But I do think that Biden, unlike President Donald Trump, will not put his own personal agenda above the lives of thousands of Americans. Hopefully any voter who is appalled by Trump's lack of leadership will tell him, “You’re fired” on Nov. 3.
Peaceful rally
The other day President Donald Trump held a rally and thousands of people came to be part of it. After it was over, they acted civilized and left in an orderly fashion. There was no screaming, no looting, no physical altercations, no fires. It was just a normal everyday occurrence by Republicans.
Cover your nose
COVID-19 spreads through your nose and mouth, since it is a respiratory virus. With this risk to others, why do people not cover their noses with their masks? Not doing so puts others at risk. Intelligent, caring individuals will cover both their mouths and noses. (I went to a local doughnut shop, and nearly every person waiting on customers inside the shop and at the window had their noses uncovered -- and they are working with food.)
Fresh start
Dear angry, academia indoctrinated young people: If you want government to be more representative of your points of view, maybe don't fill up your legislature with 80-year-olds. Maybe support term limits instead of tearing down statues of abolitionists.
Crackdowns
Google employees successfully pressured their employer to pull out of research with the U.S. government last year, but no such pressure was applied to do the same thing regarding the communist dictatorship in China, with which Google continued its research. Now Google employees want the company to stop supporting American police, though I am sure they will eagerly support crackdowns on protesters in Hong Kong, which include the total disappearance of protesters. Why does Google get special protection from our government, again?
At ease
Just a note of gratitude to the staff at Bliss Spa & Salon in North Andover for their extra efforts in making the salon safe for clients. All of the care in having a protocol for securing controlled access to the salon, curtains hung between chairs, individual bins for client materials, and masks and glasses the stylists wore, made me feel at ease. At a time when there has been much controversial guidance for businesses from Gov. Charlie Baker, I hope Bliss continues to recover from the COVID-19 crisis.
Mayoral TV
What do I have to do to get the local cable access station to stop airing Mayor James Fiorentini all the time? It’s rerunning programs from as far back as November, giving him extensive airtime. If I announce my candidacy for mayor, do I get equal time?