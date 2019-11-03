Cultural plague
Let's list off some things that toxic progressive orthodoxy has ruined for America in recent years: National anthems at football games, late night television, Ron Perlman, championship White House visits, annual fireworks shows, grade school bathrooms, due process, “Will and Grace,” news reporting, Thanksgiving dinner, college campuses, stand-up comedy, confirmation hearings, meteorology, Keith Olberman, the intelligence community and social media. It's like a cultural plague of locusts. What will it destroy next?
Everywhere a sign
I wonder who was behind replacing most of the highway signs on Interstate 495 from Haverhill to Amesbury with signage saying exactly the same things. The new signs are slightly larger and were placed within a few feet of the old ones. Seems like a gross waste of taxpayer money.
Raking time
I have neighbors on both sides who still have not cleaned up leaves on their lawns. The surrounding trees in the neighborhood are almost bare. I’ve have raked my lawn for weeks. Now, whichever way the wind blows, I have leaves covering the front of my house. Please be considerate and clean up your leaves.
Risky
Self-appointed people claiming to police "risks to democracy" in America are becoming the greatest risks to democracy in America.
Getting worse
A flood of illegal immigrants to Haverhill has school populations exploding, dangerous gangs expanding and housing in crisis. Yet, no candidates mentioned it in their comments to The Eagle-Tribune. They all want new schools, more police and more affordable housing, but no one wants to deal with what’s causing these problems. They simply ignore the illegal migrants and their children, guaranteeing the problem will only get worse.
Not ‘for all’
Sen. Elizabeth Warren released her plan for “Medicare for All.” She pledges not to increase taxes for the middle class. She wants employers to pay half and giant corporations to pay the rest. Seriously? Employers will pass it on to the workers, and so will giant corporations. I think Warren and all the politicians should be on the same health care as hard working, middle class citizens. If Medicare for all is so good, why doesn’t she go on it?
Don’t apply
The impeachment of President Trump has nothing to do with not liking the results of the election. It’s about removing a man who doesn’t support the Constitution. It’s about a man who believes the laws of our country don’t apply to him.
Major conflict
I’m fine with the parade of bureaucrats stepping down and testifying against this, or really any, president. But they should be required to leave the employ of the federal government entirely, not just that of the White House, to do so. Otherwise these people are coerced with new plum postings to say what the politicians asking the questions want to hear — a major conflict of interest.
Dire direction
I’m very concerned about where this country is headed. Pop Warner football is soon to be banned. A compliment to a co-worker can lead to firing and sexual harassment claims. Airplanes and automobiles could be banned. Eating meat is considered a sin. Everything we once had to work for will now be free — education, healthcare, food and housing. What a wonderful world it would be.