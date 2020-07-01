Rain barrels
Lawrence has a great trash pick-up service. Please ask the folks who pick up the trash to close the big blue trash bucket tops. When it rains, these buckets fill with water and become too heavy to empty, especially for the elderly.
Free speech
Why are Chief Joe Solomon and the Methuen police putting out press releases because people who support them are practicing their First Amendment rights? Solomon and his cronies need more training, all right -- in constitutional law.
Illegally parked
I was waiting to check out at an auto parts store when some young kid driving a Lexus came barging in with a return in hand. The clerk asked if that was his car right outside the window, and the kid replied, yes. The clerk then says, “It's a handicapped space … move it!” Kudos to him.
Slowed response
I live near the end of Mt. Vernon Street, and there are three speed bumps between my house and the closest fire station. God forbid any emergency should happen. There will probably be a delay in the response.
Better or bitter
All lives matter, regardless of what the Methuen police say. American patriots should hold onto the truth of God's word and the Constitution. Stop creating separation. America has a “sin” problem not a “skin” problem. God gives us free will, and you can be better or bitter, the victim or victor.
Speak for yourself
Although I concur that the Methuen police should stay out of politics, I would like Chief Joe Solomon to explain why the statement “all lives matter” is “misguided." I can see explaining his stand on the views such as building a wall, but does he think the department is “his”? Keep your personal beliefs, but don’t think you are the voice of the whole department.
Questionable support
Methuen police Chief Joseph Solomon supporting an extremist, anti-American movement while refusing to acknowledge that “all lives matter" is grounds for termination. Citizens and police themselves should worry when the chief supports a group with a leader who recently said they would be “burning down this system” if the country doesn’t give them what they want.
Treasonous generals
While reading Sound Off, I asked my wife why anyone would object to removing statues honoring treasonous Confederate generals who caused the death of Northern soldiers fighting to preserve the Union and end the abomination of slavery. Her answer was because they probably support a treasonous president.
Hiding from voters
Joe Biden didn’t take any reporters' questions for 89 days, then bumbled through a press conference Tuesday. His handlers brushed it off as a reaction to COVID-19. Then Biden announced he would hold no rallies. It really has nothing to do with COVID-19, it’s just modern Democratic politics. In 2004, Rolling Stone reported how John Kerry “seemed to hide from reporters, refusing to hold press conferences” from Aug. 9 until Sept. 21, before being goaded by the Swift Boat Veterans into ending the embargo. In 2016, Vox reported, “Hillary Clinton does not hold press conference … she sits down with selected journalists for formal interviews but doesn’t engage in on-the-record give-and-take with … reporters.” Biden is simply following the playbook for hiding from voters.
Police matter
Does the person concerned about window tinting know that different states allow different levels of tint? Unless they have a badge, maybe it’s time they were concerned about other things, leaving the windows to the police.
Real change
The Methuen police chief’s placement of concrete barriers around his department is just another of his "us versus them" maneuvers. His vision does not align with the community’s, and it’s time to go. Real change begins with new leadership.
Mouth and nose
COVID-19 can spread from your nose and mouth, since it is a respiratory illness. With this risk to others, why do people not cover their noses with masks? Not doing so puts others at risk. Intelligent, caring individuals will cover both their mouths and noses.
Rioting reality
If one constantly looks for racism, one finds it everywhere. Sorry, but the speaker at the listening session in Methuen hasn’t been watching the news lately. She missed the wanton destruction, looting and rioting that occurred around the country. Putting up Jersey barriers and boarding up windows is called being prepared, not against peaceful demonstrations but against the lawlessness that mars those protests.