No regard
A true mark of President Donald Trump's character is that he held a drive-by rally, at taxpayer expense, outside the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center while he was sick, thus demonstrating that he has no regard for the health or safety of his own staff or followers. And, I see in the picture in The Eagle-Tribune that his supporters along the road still aren't wearing masks or social distancing, either.
Interruptions
President Donald Trump's apologists tried to draw a false equivalence between the debate behavior of the two men. Trump interrupted Joe Biden 70 times, not the other way around. Wouldn't you have asked him to shut up? I would have used much stronger language.
Focus on Trump
I think the media should stop showcasing President Donald Trump's COVID-19 media stunts and get back to his tax returns, his approval of the Proud Boys, etc., and the 210,000 Americans who've died from COVID-19 while he takes no responsibility.
Tax loopholes
Just like most other billionaires and huge corporations, President Donald Trump celebrates that he paid negligible or no federal taxes for years. How? They freeload off the rest of us "losers" who work hard and pay our fair share so that they can have "the greatest health care." It was all legal. How did it get that way? Millions of dollars spent on lobbying for their special interest tax loopholes, all at the expense of us "suckers."
Lead paint
Once again, Rep. Lori Trahan and Sen. Edward Markey and Elizabeth Warren are giving away taxpayer money for lead paint removal, which should be the responsibility of individual landlords. Can you say, "liberals out to buy votes?"
Second term
Democrats should understand something: If blind, raging, ideological, partisan hatred were enough to defeat an incumbent, President Barack Obama would have been a one-term president. But it's not, so he was not. It will be the same story with President Donald Trump.
Package theft
My Amazon package was stolen from outside my house in Methuen. People, watch out. The thief didn't even know what was inside. Luckily, my camera captured the person and I've contacted the police.
No accomplishments
What do Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and John Kerry all have in common? Lifetimes spent in elected politics, plenty of vague "plans," and zero actual accomplishments.
Defeating COVID-19
Haven't we learned by now that playing tough for the cameras won't defeat a virus? To defeat a virus, you must deprive it of vectors. You do not defeat the coronavirus in an arm wrestling match. You beat it by being smart and responsible and restrained and considerate of your neighbors.
Stay safe
On top of the Centers for Disease Control's "wear a mask everywhere, you heartless buffoon" rules coming out this month, maybe they should issue new guidelines banning the use of automobiles, motorcycles, bicycles or airplanes until all deaths from their use are eliminated, or until Nov. 4. Swimming in oceans should be banned until such time as the world's shark population can be tamed, and all schooling in America should be canceled until a cure for the cold and influenza can be found -- or until Nov. 4. Thanks for your support in slowing the spread. Stay home, stay safe. We're all in this together.
T-shirt message
During last week's debate, President Donald Trump said, “I don’t wear masks like him. Every time you see him, he’s got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away, he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.” What a great quote for a T-shirt, it tells you everything you need to know. Is the Trump superstore in Salem listening?
She's not there
Sen. Kamala Harris tweeted out how dangerous it would be to hold confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett in the Senate this month, however recent voting records show there is nowhere safer in the world for Harris than in the Senate chambers. According to Govtrack.us, she missed 62% of Senate votes from July through September, and has missed 100% of all votes in October. Could there be some ulterior motive for Harris wanting to derail the hearings?