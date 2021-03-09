Brothers DiZoglio
Methuen School Committee member Ryan DiZoglio makes inappropriate comments on a hot mic while his brother, City Councilor Nicholas DiZoglio, helps run up a $4 million deficit in the School Department, defends disgraced former Superintendent Judy Scannell and votes “present” on a no-confidence resolution for former police Chief Joseph Solomon. When will the nonsense end?
Uplifting event
A contributor questions Methuen's securing a grant to light the Spicket River falls during its peak flow in the fall, and what people will think. People will feel a sense of pride in their community, they will feel enriched culturally, they will be entertained, and they will feel the joy of enhancing the beauty of a great natural treasure. This art installation will tell a story of community, its members and its leaders, and it will enrich us all. We have pushed through tough times during this pandemic and could use an uplifting event.
Every color
Dr. Seuss was anything but racist. All of his characters were every color of the rainbow -- red fish, blue fish. All this is foolish.
Badly needed
If our immigration system is so fragile and dysfunctional that it can be saved or destroyed with a presidential pen, it is broken. It's just more evidence our legislative branch, full of entrenched career politicians concerned more with their own enrichment and expanding power, being unable to function and incapable of solving America's big problems. It's yet another indication that this country badly needs congressional term limits to repair our broken government.
Protecting people
Thank you to everyone who continues to wear a mask in public. Due to his genetics, my husband has three comorbidities. He will get his first shot in two weeks but will not have immunity for another seven weeks after that. (It takes almost a month after the second shot.)
Hugging my kids
Sorry, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but you don’t dictate who I can hug or shake hands with. To be honest, I’ve been hugging my children and grandchildren this past year. And I’d do it again even if there was no vaccine. I make my own choices in life.
Fee increase
Who does Lawrence Mayor Kendrys Vasquez think he is, trying to change fine amounts? And I thought Daniel Rivera ran the city like a dictatorship. Vasquez should be more concerned about the nightly shootings and illegal immigrants in the city.
Save your money
Save those $1,400 checks you'll be getting. Gas prices will be over $3 before the end of the month, and your taxes are going up skyrocket to pay back that $1.9 trillion stimulus plan.
Government help
NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers said it best the other day, when he said that government helping us during this pandemic has become a joke. He hit the nail on the head. After this past year, I will never trust some of these incompetent governors, especially liberal ones.
Pets unleashed
We're getting way too many loose dogs in the west end of Methuen. It's too many times to be an "accident." Owners should be responsible, or the dog officer should take note.
Abrupt halt
The North Andover School Committee was incredibly rude the other night in stopping the presentation by the elementary school teachers and principals. I wonder what their reaction would have been if they'd prepared a presentation and had it stopped so abruptly and discourteously.
Belittled and beloved
The same people banning Dr. Seuss books because of alleged anti-Asian references made in books written before World War II are the same people telling me that President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who actually had Japanese Americans interned in camps in their own country during World War II, remains "beloved." It does not compute.
Nihilism
Those who refuse to wear masks appeal to liberty, but even staunch libertarians know that combatting the spread of disease is a legitimate government function. The hostility to masks isn't libertarian. It's nihilistic, the belief that life is meaningless. Nihilism has come to characterize a significant part of today's so-called conservatives.