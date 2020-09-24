Pushing forward
Republicans are going to push forward to fill the U.S. Supreme Court vacancy, just as the Democrats would if they had the edge. There is no way to win this battle, so Democrats should stick to the pandemic issues and put an end to this.
Based on law
In 1952, I was a junior in a high school where U.S. history was mandatory for graduation. While learning of the three branches of government, I remember the teacher telling the class that the U.S. Supreme Court was a body of nine unbiased men (at the time only men had served) who made decisions based on law not politics. If that is true, why does the political party, gender, religion or race of any of its members matter?
Good tip
I thank the person who complained about the Trump superstore that opened at the old Mike's Red Barn in Salem, N.H. I am a supporter of President Donald Trump but didn't know the store was there. All of us local Trump supporters now know and will shop there.
Senate vote
For those who hold on so tightly to support of President Donald Trump and his personal swamp-dwellers, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is a perfect example of how they respect people. A great woman like Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is barely in her grave when he announces that the Senate will vote on her replacement on the U.S. Supreme Court before the election. I’m sure we all remember his rant about blocking the last president from doing the same months before the 2016 election. It is the epitome of hypocrisy and a perfect example of how they treat people.
Political acrobat
It's nice to see Methuen City Councilor Nicholas DiZoglio do the right thing by flip-flopping in the correct direction on the vote of no confidence in police Chief Joseph Solomon, but it's also clear that we've got a dithering political acrobat in our midst.
Primal instincts
I predict that President Donald Trump will easily win reelection. Why? Because Democrats appeal to our highest aspirations -- love, compassion, fairness, charity, justice for everyone and the social safety net. Those emotions live in the higher part of our brains. Republicans appeal to our basest instincts -- hate, fear, greed, racism and xenophobia. In a contest between the two, our primal instincts almost always win.
Better with food
If I sit at a bar with a beer, COVID-19 will kill me. But if I sit at a bar with a beer and a burger, COVID-19 will leave me alone. Do I have that right? I was never very good at "science."
Inflammatory
Sen. Ed Markey's comments involving the Breonna Taylor case, that she was murdered in her bed, are deplorable. He should be totally ashamed of himself and resign. Obviously he did not hear all the facts, like the grand jury did, but he still makes inflammatory statements.
No riot
All of these riots remind me of the huge riot that happened when an unarmed white woman, Justine Diamond, was shot to death by Mohamed Noor, a Somali-born police officer in Minneapolis after Diamond had called 911 in July 2017. Oh wait, that’s right, there was no riot.
Gas ban
Sales of gas-powered vehicles will be banned by 2035, according to California Gov. Gavin Newsom. I have relatives in California, and people plan on moving out in the near future. Maybe Newsom should worry about soaring crime and the mismanagement he and his liberal cronies have created.
Robocalls
I am disabled and have trouble walking. What can be done about these ridiculous robocalls I receive? I recently had three calls in the space of one hour. I block the calls but they keep coming in, some even under a hospital's alias. They should be illegal.
Food on site
Can someone please explain what food prepared on site has to do with COVID-19? Restaurants can now have bar seating, but bars and clubs are still not allowed to open because they don't serve food cooked on site?