Strong record
Neil Perry’s supporters need to get their facts straight. Jennifer Kannan was never charged with a crime by anyone, since she has never committed one. Her record of more than 10 years in Methuen politics stands strong. She has done much for seniors, veterans, the disabled and other residents. She's taking action on the current opioid crisis, and she has answered questions concerning tax and water bills from residents. She has donated food to the homeless. I called her a while back concerning a public safety issue, she was right on it, and the issue was rectified inside of 24 hours.
Accusations
Jennifer Kannan’s continued accusations of Neil Perry are unbelievable and sickening. She should never be allowed to serve the good people of Methuen.
Qualifications
Every day I come home, every day there’s another flyer from Shaun Toohey. I wish he would stop. It's aggravating to see him with his family. He is not qualified, and now he’s stealing signs. If he wants my vote, he should stop putting signs on public property and start sending information about his qualifications.
Mind made
I just wanted to thank Jennifer Kanaan for helping me make my decision in the big mayoral race in Methuen. Neil Perry it is. Too bad she couldn't come up with any positive things she’s done, so she disparages her opponent. Not very classy.
Perry’s qualities
Somebody sure wants Neil Perry to be Methuen's next mayor. It's pretty evident that he, she or they are pulling out all the stops to get him elected after the distribution of an eight-page, tabloid-sized newspaper touting his qualities, including the fact that he cared little for what happened in Methuen for the last two decades.
True colors
Neil Perry’s supporters should hang their heads in shame. The facts stated by Jennifer Kannan are not allegations, they’re true. It doesn't matter how old his two restraining orders are, he brought them upon himself. How can you turn your back on something so horrific? We don't live in the dark ages. The only swamp we need to clean in Methuen is the Sharon Pollard and Stephen Zanni type of politics; Perry is attached to both of them. He and his hateful supporters showed their true colors during the last debate — they are vindictive, vicious and untruthful.
New and old
After reading in The Eagle-Tribune about all of those running for Haverhill City Council, be sure to make note of the “challengers” (new people running) and not the “incumbents.” Vote for the new people, not the old, with the exception of Joe Bevilacqua. Don’t vote for any of the incumbents, as it will take a vote from the new people running.
Contract vote
A recent Sound Off contributor said people need to get their facts straight about Jennifer Kannan and her record. Here are the facts: She voted for the disastrous police contract that nearly bankrupted the city and made us a laughingstock. She never should have voted for it, due to her conflict of interest.
The entrenched
I cannot wait to vote “none of the above” in Methuen. Will it be counted to send a message to these retreads and candidates backed by old political machines? People wonder why no one wants to run for office and do what’s right. It is the entrenched who will not allow it.