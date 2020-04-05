Fantastic work
I am sick and tired of the left-wing people bashing President Donald Trump. He and Vice President Mike Pence, and all the people he has gathered to help, are doing a fantastic job for the people. All the left-wing people do is complain. I want to thank the president and all his staff.
Mr. Magoo
As for the request that Joe Biden get an hour to speak on television everyday, there are two issues: First, he’s been missing-in-action during this whole pandemic. Second, if he’s found, he couldn’t articulate what day of the week or what planet he’s on. I shall call him Mr. Magoo.
Facts and figures
President Trump is leading us through this crisis and is using facts, figures and professionalism to guide the way. For those naysayers who criticize him for reacting too late, define why and base it on a similar situation.
Working in crisis
I have friends who work for a company that was somehow deemed essential and allowed to stay open. The people who actually do the work have to show up every day and work. People in management do not. They come in occasionally and deem it unsafe for them to be there. Either management should work in the same environment, or everyone stays home. You can always tell what a company thinks of you in times like this.
Kraft’s critics
All of those complaining about what Robert Kraft did, stop hating just because he’s friendly with President Trump. You can’t see beyond your hate. At least Kraft is doing something good, and maybe you ought to recognize that.
Travelers
The reason Lawrence has seen such a high number of coronavirus cases is because of the back-and-forth from New York of people who have families there.
Nip bottles
To pass time, my wife and I take socially distanced walks around the neighborhood during the pandemic. The area west of Interstate 495 south, Exit 49 (River Street) on Route 110, and the back roads to Bradley Avenue in Haverhill, is becoming an eyesore. It is littered with beer cans, bottles and other drink containers — including an incredible number of nip bottles. Obviously people are drinking and driving, and they discard the containers so they won’t be charged with open container violations should they be pulled over. The state or city should put cameras in the area to catch litterers, or put an additional deposit tax on nips.
Right to know
The town of Salem says it can’t get the number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus. Manchester and Nashua have disclosed specific numbers, so why won’t the state of New Hampshire give Salem current numbers, instead of a range? They also say Salem is one of the hot-spots; we have a right to know what’s happening in our town.
Televised rallies
President Donald Trump has turned his coronavirus updates into virtual rallies. Congratulations to the major networks that have stopped airing them. Trump could order public hangings in Manhattan, and his supporters would sell peanuts and popcorn, and cheer him on. His lies about this virus, beginning in January, got us into this mess.
Fauci’s flip
I am so tired of hearing how great Dr. Anthony Fauci is. Here is what the great doctor said on Jan. 24, with regard to the coronavirus: "It isn't something the American public needs to worry about or be frightened about, because we have ways of preparing and screening of people coming in [from China].” He was interviewed by radio show host John Catsimatidis. Google the above, educate yourself, then understand how much the great doctor has flip-flopped. Now he estimates as many as 200,000 deaths to Americans. Let us hope he is wrong again.
Big bailouts
The $2 trillion economic aid package passed by Congress includes $500 billion to bail out giant, multinational corporations — the same companies that used their $700 billion economic crisis bailout from mismanagement in 2009, and their trillion-dollar tax cuts in 2017, for stock buy-backs, mergers and executive bonuses. They did not spend the money to bolster their fiscal stability or raise wages. I don’t appreciate my hard-earned tax money (not to mention the increase in the national debt) being used to bail them out.