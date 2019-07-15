Only the best
Eleven members of President Trump’s cabinet left their jobs before Labor Secretary Alex Acosta’s departure was announced: Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, Defense Secretary James Mattis, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, CIA Director Mike Pompeo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt and United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley. Two and a half years into President Obama’s first term, he’d lost two members of his cabinet — Defense Secretary Robert Gates and Commerce Secretary Gary Locke, who left for another position in the government. Trump only hires the best.
Entrenched party
Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Talib and the other New Radicals in the Democratic Party are pretending that they are being suppressed by party leadership because they are "women of color.” But, as usual, that's just more Democrat race-mongering. The true reason they are being suppressed is because there are no legislative term limits, and as a result the establishment has an agenda driven by gray-haired, insulated elites and their donor dollars, one that is highly resistant to populist uprisings and new blood. So, stop clouding the issue with race and get back to the true issue that is eroding representative government and preventing new members with new ideas from participating in it.
Radical first
When a sitting member of Congress compares American detention facilities to "concentration camps” and likens U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel to Nazis, as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has done, especially as her party worsens a flood of immigration through its legislative inaction and reckless rhetoric, she is a radical, open borders leftist first and an elected official derelict in her basic lawmaking duties second. She is a "freshman congresswoman" only third. Oh, and unless I missed a press conference, many critics of her radical rantings are Democrats like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, not just "patriotic Republicans.” Try getting your stories straight over there on the far left.
Does it work?
Some who are following the Jeffrey Epstein debacle may think the fact a convicted multi-millionaire who has to register as a sex offender and actually received a 13-month sentence is proof that the system works. Truth is, his deal included 12-hour work release, six days a week, and he’s avoided registering as a sex offender in many of the places where he owns a home.
Serious developers
A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to develop some prime riverfront property along the Merrimack River, and Haverhill can only come up with low- and below-market rate housing? Something stinks worse than the old Merrimack itself. Stop with all of the public access requirements, and maybe we can attract serious developers.
Funny logic
I’ve always been a fan of newspaper comics, and I usually turn to them first. However, the antics between the newly established, radical socialists versus the old-guard Nancy Pelosi gang outdo any comics. Just recently, both groups were outdoing each other by claiming our country is acting illegally by stopping people from illegally entering our country, where those people would receive health and welfare benefits on our dime. Let that sink in. We're acting illegally by having Immigration and Customs Enforcement detain or arrest illegal immigrants, preventing them from illegally entering our country? The sad part is these phonies in Congress ignore and pass over the 7 million or so immigrants who’ve been waiting for years to become citizens under established laws.