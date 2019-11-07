Inequality
How is it that Joe Biden served 36 years in the Senate, plus eight more as vice president, yet blames President Trump for America's problems? Biden lives in the biggest house in his state and just bought another outside D.C. Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Democratic socialist, owns several houses and several cars. Former President Barack Obama recently bought another mansion on Martha's Vineyard. They all claim the money they’re spending came from lectures they gave on, among other topics, income equality.
Acts of kindness
A customer wants to say "thank you" to the clerk at the Westgate Market Basket in Haverhill for paying the difference in her grocery bill. She’d also like to thank a fellow customer for paying for her groceries on a different day.
Union spending
Progressive activist politicians in Seattle are up in arms that Amazon, native company that contributes more to the city’s economy in jobs and taxes than any public servant, would dare contribute money to politicians who represent its corporate interests (and those of its employees). Yet, where’s the outrage when public sector unions buy elections every year in every major city in America, none more so than the Massachusetts Teacher Association and the government it owns in Boston?
Mayoral mess
Congratulations to Neil Perry for winning the Methuen mayor’s race. I think Jennifer Kannan’s downfall was because of the mess left by Mayor James Jajuga. People didn’t want his buddies elected. I hope Perry will decrease the number of police captains; five captains making enormous salaries is ridiculous.
Political karma
Congratulations to Neil Perry. I don't live in Methuen, so I don't care if he's a crook, has conflicts of interest, or turns out to be the worst mayor the city has ever had. But after Jennifer Kannan's disgusting, last-minute smear campaign, she deserved to be crushed at the polls.
Oil countries
While the D.C. elite tells us we need to send more troops halfway around the world to prevent massacres in the Middle East, nine American citizens, including infants, were slaughtered less than 200 miles south of our own border, in Mexico, on Tuesday. But we’re told no money, no troops, no priority will be assigned to our own southern border. Those only go to countries in the Middle East with oil.
Gang violence
Once-quiet communities of Lawrence, Methuen and Haverhill are becoming war zones. Incidents of gang-related violence among juveniles with guns are an everyday occurrence. Gunshots at Colonial Village on a Sunday morning, on Tenney Street in the Arlington District, Huse Street near the Methuen/Lawrence line, at Oakland Avenue and Broadway — now they’re reported at a high school football game on a Saturday afternoon. Names of these juveniles must be released. The same Democrats who advocate for sanctuary cities want lighter sentences for these criminal offenses — and they want to take away our Second Amendment rights.
Housing choice
The housing offered by the Haverhill Housing Authority is joke. I’ve been on the list for over 15 years. I am 63 and disabled. The only offer I received was about three years ago, for a third-floor walk-up apartment. They wanted me to carry furniture up three flights of stairs. I contacted the mayor, and his reply when I asked about single, senior, disabled housing was, “I’m trying.” I have since sent him several emails and gotten no reply.