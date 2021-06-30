Source of pride
Studying history sometimes makes you feel proud. Or it can disturb you, upset you and make you furious. If studying history always makes you feel proud and happy, you probably aren’t studying history.
No protection
If the Republican controlled state legislatures were not creating voting obstacles and infringing on citizens’ voting rights, the Justice Department wouldn't need to step in. The Republicans protect voting rights like they protected health care. They cry law and order, but ask the Capitol Police about Republican support.
Handcuffed
All aspects of policing are dangerous, and still, officers have to respect the rights of others and sometimes let them go and arrest them later. But the restraints on police are getting ridiculous and inhibitive to doing their job. First they lose police chases, which are warranted at times, then no-knock searches, which are sometimes conducted for an officer’s safety, then facial recognition technology, which is effective though not perfect. Now license plate readers are under scrutiny. This is an effective tool that should be used by law enforcement. What’s next? Unarmed cops?
Police duties
Maybe some contributors should pay attention to the road instead of people-watching while they’re driving. Or maybe the police will send a flagger if their home gets burglarized.
Take the credit
President Joe Biden proved a bad-faith negotiator with the COVID-19 bailout package and again last week when he admitted that any bipartisan infrastructure bill was just a smokescreen behind which to hide a party-line wealth grab of a second bill. Republicans should walk away from the table and let Biden and his party take full credit for all the harm they’re doing the nation, so we may all vote them out and start repairs in 2023.
Late payment
Why is it front page news when someone who tried to get away without paying a $365,000 tax bill finally paid it? Why reward someone who initially tried to take money from the city?
Rank choice
Take a look at the mayoral primary voting in New York City, wide open to mail-in ballots and using ranked-choice voting so that unpopular fringe candidates can split votes and win elections. Now comes news of systemic errors in counting the vote. Even under ideal conditions, results for a citywide election were expected to take more than three weeks to tabulate. If Democrats had their way, what’s going on in New York is how all elections in America would look.
Dressed down
Ah, summer, the season when someone can wear as little clothing as possible and not get arrested for indecent exposure.
Truck traffic
I don't know how others feel about the tractor trailer trucks going up and down Monument Street in Haverhill all day long. It is quite annoying to me listening to them starting and grinding their gears constantly in front of my house. There’s not even a break on weekends, holidays or in the evenings. And traveling behind one is another story — an annoyance that many who live in the area endure.
Crime spree
I agree with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Her city needs federal help. It should be taken into receivership, and she should be fired. The same should happen in San Francisco, Detroit, Minneapolis, New York and other failed left-wing cities. Hold special elections to replace their mayors and governing bodies, and impose basic law and order.