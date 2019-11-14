Opaque
Yesterday I saw a video clip where President Trump claimed he was the most transparent president in history. Now, I ask you, if Trump is so transparent, why does he not release his tax returns? Why did he destroy notes of a meeting he had with Russian President Vladimir Putin? He says he has nothing to hide. Then, why not answer questions from special counsel Robert Mueller in person? If the phone call to the president of Ukraine was so perfect, why does Trump forbid people involved in the call to testify before Congress? Why did Trump put the record of the call on a secret server?
Tweet spot on
I have no problem with Al Baldassaro's tweet. He’s right, Democrats are race-obsessed and are using (and widening) gender, racial and class divisions as weapons to conquer America. This is just what former President Barack Obama and Saul Alinsky, author of "Rules for Radicals,” taught them to do. I take more issue with Baldassaro's continued political opposition to congressional term limits, the lack of which consolidates partisan control of power in Washington, D.C. It also creates an environment where Democrats feel their means justify the high-stakes ends (federal overlord-ship).
Checking diversity
After being fired by TSN Canada, Don Cherry went on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” where all innocent people having their lives destroyed by the woke Twitter mob must go for redress. During his appearance, he mentioned how Bobby Orr was a fan of Tucker, as millions of us Americans are. However, as a public persona, Orr, the greatest hockey player of all time, can now look forward to calls for his statue outside the Boston Garden to be removed and his books to be burned. Celebrating diversity as enforced by the progressive left translates directly to squashing all diversity of thought on the planet.
What he knows
Congressman Adam Schiff, who is leading the impeachment inquiry, said he wouldn't allow the whistleblower’s name to be used, then he claims he doesn't know who it is. How would he know, then, if someone says the whistleblower’s name? Does he think we’re so dumb as to be believe that he doesn't know who it is?
Hanging cables
The Verizon cables in the front of my house in Methuen broke somehow and have been left to just hang there for months. This happened to Verizon cables in the front of a neighbor’s house, and they are still there. Then I started noticing broken cables hanging everywhere. In fact, my car mirror caught on some, and for a few minutes I thought it was going to be the mirror or the post. Verizon should clean up its mess, and it doesn’t matter if the lines are in use. They are becoming more than trashy looking, they are dangerous and a lawsuit waiting to happen.
PC Canadians
Famed hockey player, coach and commentator Don Cherry was recently lynched by the politically correct mob in Canada for saying "you people" in making a statement that all immigrants should show more appreciation to Canadian veterans who built the country in which they, and native born Canadians, all love to live. There was no racial component to his comments, yet the thought police there had been looking for an excuse to scalp a man who openly states such obviously true things as this. And they had him fired. Canada is no longer a country, it is a college campus.