New ideas
The submitter of “Qualifications” might try reading up on Karoline Leavitt’s platform and educating themselves. It is nice to see someone so young have convictions so strong, regardless of party affiliation. Most adults her age don’t even participate in our democracy, and if they do, it is nothing more than joining the protest du jour. It is time for a change in Washington, D.C., and to rid ourselves of the octogenarians who’ve overstayed their welcome. With youth comes new ideas. By the way, she is also for term limits. I wish her the best, as well as any other young adult who is courageous enough to take on this challenge.
From the cup
The commenter who was so happy to get a drink at McDonald’s with a paper straw, instead of getting a plastic one, could have opted to skip the straw and drink straight from the cup all along.
Blow the whistle
The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team lost to Canada for the first time since 2001, giving them an 0-2-1 record and a trip to the bronze medal round. Where's Herb Brooks when you need him? Get rid of these kneeling ladies, find some more patriotic and gritty athletes who don't spend their time on Tik-Tok and Instagram making statements, and who are more interested in getting on the Olympic podium for their country than getting on their own pedestals to bash it.
Two choices
The Methuen Community Development Board and Zoning Board meetings are public. Agendas are posted before each meeting. If City Council members have concerns about decisions made by those boards, they have two choices: They can do it themselves, or they can do their due diligence and express their concerns at those meetings. In the meantime, they should stop being anti-business and do their jobs.
GOP goals
It's necessary to point out that the newly passed New Hampshire budget reflects the Republican priorities: 1) Giving more money to rich people and giant corporations by taking it from everyone else; 2) Privatizing public services by diverting taxpayer money from public schools and giving it to private and religious ones; 3) Ensuring that rich, mostly white districts get more state aid; and 4) Forcing fundamentalist dogma on everyone by defunding women's health centers and limiting access to abortion.
Staying put
It’s too bad Democrats are again turning to COVID-19 to improve their dismal electoral prospects, just as they did to win the 2020 presidential election. I’m not the only New Hampshire parent thinking about taking my kids back to Massachusetts for trips to Sturbridge Village, the New England Aquarium, Cape Cod, the Museum of Science, the Duck Boats, the Back Bay and Boston Common. Now it looks like these Democratic states are about to go off the rails again, so we'll continue to entertain ourselves, and spend our money, north of the border.
Earlier lunch
Methuen schools should offer lunch pickup early in the morning or late in the evening for us working parents. How are we supposed to get to lunch pickup at 10 a.m.?
Rethink priorities
The Winnekenni Foundation for years has planted extravagant flower beds that are beautiful, while the building has been neglected and is now full of mold. Maybe they need to rethink their priorities and spending.
Casting change
Maybe now those in charge of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team will spend more time finding players and a coach who want to win, instead of a coach who plays to protect a scoreless tie and players who spend an exorbitant amount of time protesting everything.