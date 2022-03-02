Appalled by Putin
I am a 90-year-old Korean War Army veteran and I’m surprised at the rage I feel toward Putin for what he has done by creating world disruption by bombing an innocent nation. He should be condemned by all nations and put to death after a trial or before.
It’s not the pipeline
I’m really tired of the right blaming gas prices on the president revoking permits for the Keystone Pipeline. Phase 4 would run through protected federal land and process tar sand. The pandemic and drop in travel shut down many platforms that are now being brought back online to assist in easing the current price dictated by global demand.
Nobody wants addition
Why are all the signs supporting the $12.6 million school addition on street corners and not in front of houses? Because no one wants to spend that much money on a four to five classroom addition! In this economy? Totally inconsiderate!
Go to Russia
World leaders, except China, have spoken out against the invasion of Ukraine. Of course, our former leader Trump agrees with Putin. Maybe Trump should go to live in Russia and be with Putin. Two of a kind.
Don’t increase deposit
Now they want to raise the bottle deposit from 5 cents to 10 cents and increase the list the deposit will be charged on – like water bottles and sports drinks. That means we would pay $2.40 on a $3.99 case of water. Ridiculous. People are already struggling with inflation.
Keep off the grass
For the persons behind the wheel of the farm tractors that plow the roads in Bradford, plow the roads not the front lawns. It reminds me of if anyone saw the Christmas movie “Elf: Angry Park Rangers.” I guess they are getting in their practice for the coming spring.
Sununu antics
It’s nice to know that New Hampshire has solved its crime, disease and poverty so that Gov. Chris Sununu can indulge in political theater like removing bottles of Russian vodka from store shelves. Hey, governor, remember when French fries were renamed ‘freedom fries?’ Why not announce that you’re going to rename vodka ‘freedom juice?’
Just a regular citizen
Anti-Trumpers are grasping at anything they can. I say: What is the current president doing but watching the carnage? It isn’t Donald Trump’s job now. He can comment just as you and I!
It snows in New England
Just more proof of the sensationalism plaguing our culture when the local news stations find the need to report the inch-by-inch accumulation of snowfall by continuing their broadcasts? Seriously? We live in the northeast where snow is a given in winter.