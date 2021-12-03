Police take notice
When are the Haverhill police going to deal with all the out-of-state plates in Haverhill? They just keep on driving by them and we are paying higher excise, property and higher insurance rates because of them! When?
Everyday Joe
The big difference between a politician and the everyday hard-working taxpaying person is simply this: The politician is constantly thinking of his next election. The everyday, hard-working, taxpayer is constantly thinking of his family’s next meal.
Get to the real problem
Great job Haverhill High. Take away the phones of the kids recording fights. What a joke. Trying to cover up issues at the school instead of solving the problems. Disgraceful. The ones taking the videos are not the problem. It brings to light what they deal with during school.
Out of context
To the person who videotaped a cop napping: Perhaps you need a hobby. What purpose does this serve? Maybe he was on break, who knows? I hate the term “Karen,” but it definitely applies to you.
It’s in the killing
So people who are against abortion should really be against forceps, scalpels, and vacuums? Access to guns has nothing to do with how people value the sanctity of life. Killing people is wrong, regardless of the tools used to do the killing.
How about vaccine calls?
Methuen did robo-calls for traffic issues with regard to the recent parade. How about doing robo-calls when the town is running vaccine clinics? No one knows about these unless you go on the website. There are some people who do not have a computer.
Shady cover
Ever wonder why so many people put shaded license plate covers on their vehicles? Ya they look cool on some cars, but the real reason is to evade license-plate readers at the “new and improved” toll booths. Well, $ 144,000,000 is now owed to the state of Massachusetts! What a country!
FYI: The penalty if you’re caught, which is rare, is only $50.
Thanks for caring
Thank you to the woman who helped me stand up when I fell down on the sidewalk in front of Kohl’s on Wednesday. The manager at Kohl’s told me to go to Market Basket to get ice for my head. I also want to say thank you to the manager of Market Basket for being so kind, sitting me down and giving me ice.
First jobs first
Maybe Attorney General Maura Healy should worry about the Massachusetts auto insurers gouging consumers, increasing 2022 rates by 25%, rather than whether to run for governor.