Deserved tribute
It was wonderful to have a tribute to our veterans in Methuen. These men and women do not get the respect and tributes they all deserve. It was disheartening to see that all our elected politicians were not in attendance.
Remote holidays
Londonderry has it right. Schools should go to remote learning from Thanksgiving to Jan. 15 to protect against possible coronavirus exposures during the holidays.
Not official
The Associated Press does not decide the election. Results of the election are not official. The Electoral College meets in December. Each state has to certify their ballots. So therefore, Joe Biden is not the "president elect."
Same margin
It's sad to see people question the vote with no proof except that President Donald Trump lost. In some states it was the same margin that he won with in 2016. At the time Trump said he'd been elected by a landslide. So far, there's no proof of fraud. Many Republicans agree. I guess election are legal only if you win.
Meet the press
If Joe Biden plans on being president of the United States, he must begin to have press conferences where he's asked questions that are not scripted by his cronies and presented in sequential order so that he can rehearse before he gets on stage.
Legal fund
Now that the courts are calling out and dismissing President Donald Trump's ridiculous lawsuits, the citizens who sent him money to pay for those lawsuits must be feeling a bit used. He never actually intended to do anything other than feed our resentments while he lined his pockets.
COVID-19 call
Mayor Neil Perry should arrange a robo-call to citizens in Methune about the city's large numbers of COVID-19 cases. Not everyone is on social media, blogs or the town’s website for updates. Why are the numbers so high?
Open gyms
There's no question that people with healthier cardiovascular systems fare better in beating back coronavirus than others. To that end, not only should gyms not be closed by the left-wing mob, they should be deemed essential and forced to remain open. Furthermore, the obese, wine drinking nanny-staters who want to close gyms, and who tell the rest of us we need to wear masks to save their lives, should be forced to use them.
False positives
Why is it that officials don't ever mention false positive COVID-19 cases? There's no way the thousands of tests they've done are 100% accurate. It would be nice if they told people the whole truth. If every business tested its employees, at least one person in each place would undoubtedly test positive.
Two sides
Why is it that when Jesus wants to feed to poor, it's called Christianity, but when politicians want to do it, it's called socialism?
Pudding tip
To the person inquiring about where to get frozen pudding, Carter's Ice Cream in Bradford is the best.
Remote learning
I am impressed with the way Haverhill implemented remote learning and in-school learning. I substitute teach in Hunking and Nettle middle schools. Custodians are doing an outstanding job keeping the schools clean, a huge improvement from the past. Kids come in groups of no more than 12 and are all masked and distanced. The schools are doing a great job done considering the challenges. As always, the dedicated teachers and paraprofessionals are now masters at remote learning technology.
Going back
A recent Vatican report said Pope John Paul II elevated Bishop Theodore McCarrick to cardinal in 2001 even though he knew of McCarrick’s long history of sexual misconduct. John Paul was sainted in 2014. With knowledge of their own report, will the Vatican now “un-saint” him? I doubt it.