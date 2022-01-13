Mail delivery woes
To the person complaining about mail delivery in west Methuen. I live in Lawrence. One side of the street gets their mail early. Usually, I get it by 7 to 8 p.m. unless the carrier gets tired and doesn’t finish. I get mail three or four days out of six per week.
Best behavior fleeting
Kudos to the Methuen police for monitoring the new four-way stop at Salem and Hampstead streets. Seeing a cruiser assures folks stop and are polite. Otherwise, entering the intersection once I was cut off by someone who had to go first, the other time a person just blew through.
Don’t pay for vaccines
Here we go taking another stroll through public sector LaLa Land with Haverhill city employees getting paid $500 to get vaccinated while many of us in the private sector did it just because it is the right thing. Oh, and we also have the pleasure of paying for this with tax dollars!
Bonus teachers, too
Mayor James Fiorentini wants to give city employees $500 for working during the pandemic. That’s all well and good but the teachers are not getting it. If you’re giving it to other unions, why not teachers? Teachers worked twice as hard figuring how to teach remotely and are risking their health.
Who is in charge?
Notice how the Chicago Teachers Union delayed a few extra days to go back to in-person learning, just to remind the mayor of Chicago and the parents of children in Chicago who is really in charge of the city?
Pick up after pets
I am a responsible pet owner and am irked when fellow dog owners do not pick up their pet’s mess. I try not to take personal comments of property owners on the matter. I fell twice this week picking up after my dog on icy snow walks.
Legal action?
The article in Wednesday’s paper about the Methuen Police Department was a long time coming. How come we weren’t informed about any legal actions that were taken against any of these individuals? A slap on the wrist just doesn’t seem right.
Dedication appreciated
I would like to thank the trash pickup company for the city of Methuen. On Tuesday in freezing temperatures, this guy single-handedly drove the truck and stopped and picked up everyone’s trash. Usually there are three men on a truck. He did an exceptional job. Thank you.
Keeping jobs enough
The only reward the mayor of Haverhill should give city workers who are not vaccinated when they get vaccinated is that they don’t lose their jobs.
Good work, councilors
Kudos to the Methuen City Council for pushing for arbitration in regards to the Superior officers contract. Let’s keep the momentum going.
Feed those in need
Quite often in the newspaper and on Facebook I see Methuen businesses delivering free coffee, donuts, pizza or sandwiches to the Methuen Police Department. They don’t need free food. How about taking care of the homeless in the community instead?