Just say vandalism
Concerning the submission trying to shift the responsibility of the vandalism to the statue of Hanna Dustin in Haverhill to city politicians for not bowing to demands of a few, I say: Vandalism is vandalism and using it to get your way is wrong and should incur consequences. Not always getting your way is a fact of life. And it seems it has to be learned the hard way by some.
Can my kid get a ride?
I see the red Lawrence fire prevention pickup truck picking up kids at Central Catholic and driving them home all the time. I see it driving around Methuen all day long. If I call the station and ask, will they drive my kids home from school as well?
On voter ID, take a hint
Regarding the GOP push to require voter ID and their supposed desire to let the voters choose whether this policy belongs in Massachusetts: They were unable to get the 80,000 signatures necessary to get this on the ballot. It sounds like the voters have already spoken.
NH on top with COVID
Congratulations to New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and his Republican party for making the “603” the No. 1 one for COVID in the country! Your lack of mask mandates, vaccine mandates, and ceding to the minority fringe of Republicans all for “freedom” has been a huge failure.
Big spenders
Will you get a load of these Democrats? They have the country in a financial ditch that is beginning to fill in and drown us all in debt. And their solution is, “Pass our bill for more spending! Keep digging America!”
School shooting tragedy
How awful. Yet another school shooting and the taking of more innocent lives at Oxford High School in Michigan. I am beginning to believe that the person who decides to kill has no fear of the law or of any kind of punishment. Our justice system needs serious changes. Maybe the victims’ families should be allowed to stand behind the judge holding up pictures of their loved ones in the killer’s face.
Bonus for grocery workers
I see that the Legislature is planning on sending $500M as a bonus to workers who stayed on during the pandemic. I certainly hope that includes the grocery workers at places like Market Basket, who kept us fed during the most difficult times. And I do not work there!
Get on with life
Those on the left wing are screaming, “New Hampshire leads the nation in new COVID cases per 100,000! MASK UP!!!” Yep, we do, like Florida did a while ago, because we are living our lives and not hiding under our desks like Blue States dusting off old red scare playbooks. You won’t ever “cure” COVID. New strains will infect the vaccinated and unvaccinated, so mitigate as best you can and then live your lives.