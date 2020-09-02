History's destroyers
I cannot understand how these destroyers of history are acceptable. No matter today’s changing opinions, Hannah Duston is part of our Haverhill history. Hers is a story of a woman‘s endurance. It seems all of American history should be hidden and taken away today. Can cameras be installed to see who these haters are in Haverhill?
Dead ends
If you want your cities and towns to look like Minneapolis or Kenosha, vote for Democrats. The Democrats only want the vote from Black communities. What have they actually done to improve their lives? Yet, people in those communities keep voting in the same people who do nothing except string them along.
Defund teachers
Some of these teachers who won’t go back to work are the same ones who want to defund the police. They should be more concerned about a school shooting or the seasonal flu than coronavirus. It's time to defund useless teachers so that I can refund my taxes.
Talk less
The Methuen City Council is such an embarrassment. Who would want to work for the city, the way they talk about hard working employees, by name no less? How embarrassing. They should just take the votes and be quiet. They all talk too much.
Political virus
More children get the flu every year than adults; it's only natural as they infect each other in close quarters in day cares, schools, play areas, etc. We never report that. Why not? Well, the flu has never been a political bludgeon used on the incumbent president and his working class base by Democratic teachers' unions. Now, with COVID-19, that's exactly what is happening.
Causing panic
The polls were safer than the supermarkets. Doors were open, so there was no contact. Plastic partitions separated workers and voters. Pens were not reused. Democrats really know how to waste the state's money with absentee ballots and how to cause panic among the people.
Essential workers
You're telling me the Andover teachers afraid to go in school buildings haven’t been in supermarkets, department stores, hair salons, restaurants or other businesses since the start of coronavirus? Give me a break. They call themselves essential. They should do their job.
Wrong choice
Once again the people of Massachusetts have themselves to blame. They chose to have Ed Markey in the U.S. Senate for another six years. No new ideas, no new leadership. The citizens chose a man who missed half the votes and ignored a family who lost a loved one. It just goes to show the true character of this state.
Presidential visit
Democrats in Kenosha, Wisconsin, don't want the president of the United States to visit because it might make things worse? Yet they did nothing to stop an insurrection by out-of-town, professional Black Lives Matter protesters from destroying their city, and apparently they've formally charged none of these pillagers. Thanks, guys, I think we'll take it from here.
Few words
Polls showed Joe Biden that he couldn't hide in his basement while his supporters burn American cities to the ground. Now he will have to speak publicly, much to his campaign staff's chagrin. However, he still hasn't taken a question from the press since July 28. How John Kerry and Martha Coakley-esque of him.
Corporate sports
I seldom miss a televised hockey, soccer, lacrosse or football game. However, to show solidarity with all my fellow non-racist Americans who are being unfairly impugned, and the thousands of maliciously maligned honorable police officers in my country, I am not watching any pro sports for the foreseeable future. That's how it works, right corporate sports?
Trump's watch
Wake up. All of the violence, chaos, pandemic deaths and economic collapse in our country is happening under President Donald Trump’s watch, not Joe Biden’s. He thinks he can frighten people into voting for him.