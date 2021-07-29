Campaign stop
Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini is sponsoring a "Touch a Truck" event at the city-owned public works facility. The mayor also happens to be running for reelection, so the public has a right to know if he is reimbursing the city for use of public property to host a campaign event. Are city employees working at this event? If so, is Fiorentini going to pay for their services out of his campaign funds, or will city resources be expended for his personal use?
Gen Z Games
These Olympics are certainly emblematic of Generation Z, with a bunch of kneelers and quitters stinking up the joint. The U.S. women’s soccer team somehow advanced to the quarterfinals on a 0-0 tie with Austria. The men's basketball team also excels in kneeling and besmirching our flag, not so much scoring, having posted the lowest margins of victory in over 15 years.
Wrong people
President Joe Biden wants to reward the people who did not do the right thing by getting vaccinated early. Now, he wants states to start giving $100 to those who get vaccinated for COVID-19. Why reward the wrong people? I got two shots, where’s my $200?
Trash pick up
Methuen’s trash contractor leaves behind more waste than they pick up. Another contractor might’ve been more expensive, but they were superior. Cheaper is not always better.
Raise a ruckus
I don’t think the folks caught up in the hoopla at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 all were there to cause a ruckus. Many only went to show their disdain for the election results. Yes, some went too far, and they should be punished, but a loss of citizenship and a loss of the right to vote? Come on.
Stay isolated
I would tell the contributor of the comment “Risky condition” to get vaccinated, if they haven’t already. Then they won’t have to worry about anyone else lying about their vaccination status. A comparison between not getting sick from COVID-19 and wearing a seat belt, having airbags and having good brakes in the car is overboard. Maybe it’s best to just stay isolated at home.
Silent senators
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, was on the news the other night saying how unelected bureaucrats in Washington, D.C., will not be allowed to impose mask mandates on the children in his state. Bravo. Where are our New Hampshire senators on this, or the other big issues of the day? Why are they sticking up for Democrats, and not us working class Granite Staters being persecuted with unconstitutional mandates and hyper-inflation?
Inexperienced
Massachusetts Teachers Association President Merrie Najimy needs to stop talking for all teachers. She has not been in the classroom in years. She's only ever taught in an elementary school. She did not have to wear a mask last year in a classroom. She did not endure balancing in-person, hybrid and online learning with constantly changing protocols. She can stop telling everyone what’s best for all of us teachers.
Can-miss TV
Variety reports "advertiser anxiety" over low viewership of the Tokyo Olympics. I guess Americans being bullied by a ruling party with the slimmest of majorities; being lectured by airlines, soft drink makers and Major League Baseball about how showing IDs to vote is racist; and who are now accustomed to seeing our cities burn, just aren't tuning in to watch pampered athletes place third while making statements about how awful our country is.
Loud city
Methuen needs to tighten up on the noise ordinance. The noise from passing cars in our neighborhoods is not right. We should be able to have peace in our homes.
Lost time
I just saw where some government agencies and private companies may require unvaccinated workers to be tested weekly. I wonder if it will be on their own time, or do we have to pay for this, too, in lost time worked? It reminds me of the old smokers’ breaks that were denied to non-smokers.