Know better
If elected city councilors have no training in a field, no relevant education and no experience, they should stop and consider for a moment how ridiculous it is for them to substitute their judgment for that of professionals.
Dining out
Why aren’t people dining out and supporting restaurants? Four of us had fantastic meals at Orzo Restaurant in North Andover on Saturday night, and there were only three other tables with guests. Help our restaurants to stay in business. Don’t be afraid of coronavirus; be afraid of businesses going bankrupt.
Not requested
I did not request a ballot, I do not want an absentee ballot. I certainly intend to vote at the poll. I sent my application back to Secretary of State Bill Galvin, clearly marked “unrequested and unwanted.” A useless effort, maybe, but I feel good about it.
Closing again
The ones refusing to wear masks will be the reason we end up closing down again. And they will be the ones complaining the most about it, even though they will be responsible.
Edible thanks
It’s so nice of all these companies and people donating pizza, doughnuts, cookies, pastries, etc., to the Methuen Police Department to thank them for their services. I wonder if any of the police have gained weight.
Show of force
Once again President Donald Trump is flexing his dictator muscles. In a repeat of his June 1 violent rout of peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters from in front of the White House, he again unilaterally preempted local authorities and sent federal agents without proper insignia to bust heads and arrest peaceful protesters in Portland, Oregon. Such a flagrant show of force is worthy of despots such as Bashar al-Assad in Syria or the Chinese government in Tiananmen Square. I expect his base is lapping it up.
Nice touch
Great job on the Timberlane Regional High School graduation. It was well thought out and well planned. It’s nice for the class of 2020 that the district was able to put together a ceremony. The fireworks at the end were a nice touch. Congratulations to the class of 2020.
Poll tax
Voter suppression for this year’s election is already in full swing. In 2018, Florida passed a constitutional amendment restoring the vote to ex-felons who've served their time. The state Legislature promptly gutted it by requiring them to pay off all of their fines and fees before being able to vote, thus disenfranchising almost 1 million disproportionately minority citizens. Despite this being an unconstitutional poll tax, it was just upheld by the partisan, conservative Republican-appointed justices on the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court.
PFAS levels
Why isn’t Haverhill reporting levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the city’s drinking water? It seems only a year ago that the media had a field day destroying a local water company, and they corrected the problem.
Partnerships
Now that Haverhill has added police officers, bringing the force to over 100, wouldn't it be a reasonable idea for the mayor and City Council to remove the limit on them doing their jobs by allowing them to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement? Doing this would be a significant force multiplier, help get more criminals off the street, and would have the added benefit of not costing the taxpayers anything.
Budget cuts
The Methuen City Council went through the entire city budget, cutting from every single department but its own. They have no problem cutting money from everywhere, but I didn't see one councilor make a motion to cut their own pay or expenses.
Federal agents
For the feckless mayors of America's cities asking whether the president has the right to send federal law enforcement into their burning urban areas, let me make it simple: Do American citizens, made unsafe by their recent and ongoing experiments in Marxism with Black Lives Matter, reside in those cities? Then, yes. Otherwise, no.