COVID recovery and cards
I am one of New Hampshire’s 8% who caught, and recovered from, COVID-19. No matter how hard I look, I cannot find hard data on how many people who caught COVID got reinfected. All you hear about are “breakthrough” cases (folks who were vaccinated and later reinfected).
It seems to me that if reinfections among COVID-recovered patients were significant, the powers that be would be shouting from the rooftops that these folks should get vaccinated. Two recent studies (Cleveland Clinic, and a study from Israel) noted reinfections among COVID-recovered patients are extremely rare; less than 1%. That’s significantly better than the vaccinated.
So why are COVID-recovered patients not treated the same as vaccinated folks when it comes to privileges? Should we not have a card if I have mother nature’s vaccine?
+++
'Don't trust the crooks'
So the same Democrats that tell us we have "massive leverage" over the Taliban through our ability to manipulate the flow of and access to money to their government through interest rates and sanctions in one breath tell us we need to borrow $5 trillion from our geopolitical adversary China to pay for AOC's Green New Deal in the next?
Do you know the power over us that hands China? Don't trust these crooks further than you can throw them.
+++
'Solely responsible'
Joe Biden, you and only you, are responsible for the Afghanistan debacle. You are the sole individual responsible for the deaths of 13 American soldiers and countless numbers of Americans you abandoned, still in Afghanistan, that await a death sentence when found.
You are solely responsible for all our Afghan allies that you also abandoned that are now in hiding for fear of execution for themselves as well as their families. It is infuriating to see Taliban terrorists dressed in American military uniforms and using American military vehicles and weapons left behind.
You are not fit nor smart enough to be commander-in-chief as evidenced by how you handled this situation. When John Kennedy was president, he surrounded himself with very smart people. Suffice it to say you have even failed at that.
+++
Ride with the flow
Once again I read about a bicyclist struck and killed "from behind."
Why was this law changed (to riding with the flow of traffic) and why isn't it changed back? I, for one,want to see the car headed toward me. Then I have a half a chance of getting out of the way.
Also, how many bicyclists collide with people opening car doors as they pass by?