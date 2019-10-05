Tuned out
The more that Democrats talk about polar ice caps, Russian collusion and our supposedly racist national DNA, the more Americans with real problems -- housing crunches, technological disruption of labor markets, crime ridden sanctuary cities, opioid epidemics -- will tune them out. What are our selectmen and members of Congress doing talking about impeachment and global warming when they can't balance a budget?
It worked
The recent "Runner up" comment is a great example of the civic ignorance of the American voter. We have an Electoral College and a bicameral legislative branch that includes a Senate with equal representation for all states, great and small, to protect rural areas with lower population. These ingenious, fundamental parts of government have shielded us from the factionalism that is incidental to overcrowded urban areas full of young and newly arrived American voters who are easily bought off with wasteful, wrongheaded federal spending. President Donald Trump was the lesser of bad candidates, and thank heavens for the Electoral College protecting us from eight years of Hillary Clinton. Otherwise we'd be living in a crumbling sanctuary country with sprawling homeless encampments, bread lines and nightly gang shootings.
Two contracts
Something seems to be awry with the controversial Methuen police captains contract. In Wednesday's Eagle-Tribune, City Council Chairwoman Jennifer Kannan said someone from former Mayor Stephen Zanni's administration caused two contracts to be circulated, one signed by the mayor and the police union representative, and another that was presented to the City Council. Then, in Thursday's Eagle-Tribune, the police union's attorney, Gary Nolan, said the inflated salary figures have never been requested by the union or any officer. If that's the case, how did 183% pay raises for the police captains contract come into being? It certainly looks as though Kannan's two-contract theory maybe closer to the truth.
Inside opponent
Is it any surprise that President Donald Trump is looking to foreign intelligence agencies to help him investigate his scorched-earth political enemies, the Democrats? His own intelligence agencies have been and are being used by Democrats to attack him, so are not taking his calls. Anyone remember how the administration in which Joe Biden was vice president used a Democratic opposition research dossier and "the intelligence community" to launch a multi-year, multi-million dollar investigation into a private citizen and political candidate? Anyone notice how the "intelligence community" keeps producing bogus whistleblowers against him but fails to investigate Hunter Biden, Hillary Clinton, Lois Lerner, Huma Abedin or countless other left-wing crooks?
Always ready
In response to the commenter who feels that firefighters should be on-call, imagine that your house is on fire and you call for help. Now imagine the call goes to the firefighters on call. They have to get to the station, change into their gear, make sure the engine is prepared, and then head off to your house. Guess what? It’s too late, your house is gone. When they’re at the station, they are ready all the time.
His agenda
Now that pot shops in Haverhill will be opening soon, the mayor does not want to commit to using the money from pot shop sales to educate people about the dangers of drugs. No, he wants to put the money in a general fund to be used as he sees fit. Crime, drugs, shootings and gangs in the city are getting worse. The mayor has his own agenda.