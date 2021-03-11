Supply and demand
Before being so quick to blame President Joe Biden for higher gas prices, know the facts: Oil producing countries decided not to increase production, thereby tipping demand over supply. Winter storms knocked out 26 refineries, lowering supply. Refineries are shifting production from winter to summer blends -- it happens ever year, but the summer blend is more expensive to produce. All are reasons for higher prices, in line with similar increases during the Trump administration.
Capitol death
On Jan. 6, over 60 days ago, a young woman was shot inside the U.S. Capitol. We've heard absolutely nothing about the investigation. Why hasn't the officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt been identified, and why haven't we heard anything about it?
Personal choice
If you don’t like mask mandates coming to an end, keep your mask on. If you don’t like schools reopening, homeschool your kids. If you don’t like restaurants opening back up, eat at home. You do you, and I’ll do me. This is America, after all.
No presser
The president has yet to hold a press conference. Doesn't it bother anyone that he hasn't, or is it because he can't? He should be available to answer questions, and not questions that are pre-screened but random ones from all media sources.
Time to go
It's time for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to take a walk away from the rest homes and the sexual assaults and just give it up.
Concern for others
People who refuse to wear masks say they are responsible for their own health, ignoring the fact that mask mandates exist mostly to prevent spread to other people. Or do conservatives not care about other people?
Beneficiaries
By tomorrow the president should be signing the pandemic relief bill into law. While it gives $1,400 to many who need it, the bill also sets aside money for people in prison and for some people who are here illegally. I thought prisoners got free room and board, don’t pay taxes, and otherwise have no where to spend the money.
Hot spots
A recent contributor declared Texas and Mississippi their "favorite states" because they've revoked mask mandates, even though we're still in the midst of a pandemic that has killed over a half-million Americans, and even as the rates of infection and deaths increase again in those states. The rate of infection in Mississippi at the end of last week was almost seven times the rate of infection in Massachusetts; the rate of infection in Texas was almost nine times higher. That's to say nothing of the rankings of public schools or household incomes in those states compared to Massachusetts. But if they're are so wonderful, here's a suggestion: Move there.
Capitol fences
At first I thought the troops and steel fences in Washington, D.C. were overkill, just more of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's stage props to convince her flock that anyone with political differences is a terrorist. Then I saw House Resolution 1 and realized if you are going to steal a free country out from under the feet of its citizens, as Democrats are trying to do, it makes sense to put barriers around the palaces.
Fired lawyer
The Biden administration fired a general counsel at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission after she refused to quit. Sharon Gustafson was asked to resign after two years, and she declined, intending to finish out the four years of her appointment by President Donald Trump. So last Friday night, they fired her. Is that what you call unity?
On call
Congratulations to Lawrence firefighters for making news twice in recent days, first by going above and beyond for an elderly woman, then saving a newborn's life. I know it's all in a day's work, but they are a credit to their community.
Not 'smaht'
It's amusing that Massachusetts, self-proclaimed tech center of the universe, now will have a vaccination pre-registration site. Of course they could have used the Vaccine Administration Management tool that the federal government paid $44 million to develop. Though far from perfect, it was used by the Neanderthals up in New Hampshire at the beginning of January. That's the problem when "smaht" people are just too smaht for their own good.