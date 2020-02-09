Non-digital
If a doctor's office responds to incoming emails with, "A doctor will get back to you in 48 hours,” or you are a plumbing and heating company that responds to web inquiries with, "Please call our office,” then you are using the internet wrong. Please get out of the way and make way for some younger entrepreneurs that understand the world wide web.
State windfall
The mayor of Haverhill in watering down the superintendent’s goals should let us know what he and she plan for the $6 million windfall coming from the state. Certainly they’ll mask reality again as they hire more consultants and administrators. The pencils they give out on opening day, gaining a photo op, certainly do not fool us teachers and many parents who instead see a lack of understanding and respect.
God bless
Sen. Mitt Romney is a sore loser who was never going to be president. Now he has to work his way back into the news and into history by voting against President Trump during the impeachment trial. Romney said his decision was based on his religious beliefs. Well, God bless President Trump. Everything they’ve done to hurt him only makes him stronger.
Cushy work
At 4:30 every afternoon, I sit and watch the captains of the Methuen Police Department leave their cushy desk jobs (they seldom leave the station) and get into their SUVs to make their way home to surrounding communities on my tax dollar. Keep fleecing the citizens of Methuen.
Respect
Sen. Mitt Romney is most likely sleeping peacefully right now, conscience fully unburdened. He has earned the respect of this American forever.
Community TV
I agree with the contributor who wants to know how much money goes to Haverhill Community Media. The paper said $1 million goes to them, maybe more. When community cable began in the 1980s it was meant just to inform the community. Now it has become a station occupying expensive space in the Harbor Place building. Has it forgotten that it’s a community TV station? With one cable company in this town giving them that kind of money, we should have a 24-hour news station. It’s time to pull the plug and give the money back to the Comcast customers.
Spendthrift
Deval Patrick spent $27,000 of taxpayer money on curtains and furniture in the State House when he was governor. Who knows what he would spend in the White House? It's curtains for him.
Rolling stone
Sen. Susan Collins bears an uncanny resemblance to Mick Jagger. Much like Jagger, she has sympathy for the devil.
Swing and miss
The sad display by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the State of the Union proves without a doubt that if the Democratic Party had put as much effort into passing real legislation as it did impeachment, it wouldn't be trailing. It would have accomplished a great deal that would have benefited the party as well as the voters. However, in their haste to take out the president, they missed the intended target, lost the head of the weapon and are now swinging a big stick at nothing but a breeze.
Stretching
My 87-year-old neighbor lost her husband 50 yrs ago, then raised two children who have both since died. I shop for her. She gets $970 a month. She used to get $134 in food stamps, which was very hard to stretch for the month. It’s now $12. Some people need the help.
Sheep’s clothing
Sorry to disagree with the contributor of “Courage,” but I voted for Sen. Mitt Romney when he ran for Governor of Massachusetts. It was a big mistake. When Democrats side against him on an issue, he backs down and then sides with them. Courage is one thing he doesn't have. He did it again this week: He was the only Republican to side with Democrats in the wasted, phony trial of President Trump. He's a sheep and a follower, like most Democrats.