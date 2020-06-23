No comments
Another chilling effect of the ironically named “antifa” and their Democratic mouthpieces in the media and big tech is the disappearance of comments sections because people speaking freely is, of course, racist. NBC weaponized Google against The Federalist earlier this week for being an outlet with views opposing its own, using the pretext of racist comments. This on the heels of leaders at major newspapers being fired or turned out for putting views on Op Ed pages that upset the “woke” left. This is what a country sliding into the ocean looks like.
Police deal
The Methuen superior officers’ contract is due for a vote. The School Department is forced to have no raises next year, yet the police union will get raises retroactive to 2017 and over the next three years. The contract indicates the number of captains will be reduced to three, however there is language protecting the number of captains. Their salaries are ridiculous. I hope the City Council votes this down.
Hollow lectures
I do so enjoy when massively wealthy American companies — like Apple, Nike, Google and Addidas — take time out from exploiting their sweatshop labor in China to lecture me, a non-racist American, on how to properly treat people. Maybe invest some of that money in American jobs instead of "donating" it to the radical far-left.
Bridge too far
Asserting that the slogan “blue lives matter" is euphemism for the justification of police brutality is as ridiculous as claiming that the 19th Amendment should be repealed because an unlettered submission to a newspaper opinion page was written by a woman.
Speed bumps
I’d like to know if all these speed bumps Lawrence is putting out are because police aren’t doing their jobs, or so they don’t have to do their jobs? Do they realize that the holes they’re making in the streets will cause potholes come winter?
New holiday
Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera gives all employees June 19 off, with pay, like we can afford to give all city employees another paid day off. Did he run this by anyone, or give citizens a chance to speak on this matter? It’s not a federal holiday.
Leadership vacuum
I’m not surprised to see Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms bungle her management of the city’s Police Department. This is the same woman who forced Atlanta residents to take multiple sick days to conduct basic business with the city when its computer systems were destroyed by ransomware in 2018. The city then spent $2.6 million to recover from a $50,000 attack. It’s not institutional racism, it's not systemic police brutality, it's just another leadership vacuum created by a Democrat.
New flag
Riding by Haverhill City Hall the other day, I saw a flag flying that I did not recognize. I have since learned it is a Pan-African flag. What happened to the military flags that used to fly there?
Financial peril
The Methuen superior officers are trying to bankrupt the city. The same people who serve and protect us are trying to send this city into financial peril. These are civil servants, mind you. The head of this union should be investigated.
Long meetings
I'm a contractor working on a project at The Loop in Methuen. My job requires I report to work many days before 6 a.m. Without fail, when I arrive, three Methuen police cars are parked close together with the windows rolled down, and the officers are sitting there talking. They will not move from where they are parked for hours. For a city embroiled in controversy over police pay, there are three jobs that could be eliminated.
No record
There were 100 people shot and injured, and 14 killed, in Chicago over the past weekend, but it appears not a single person took out a cell phone to get footage to the mainstream media. I guess only black lives that can be used for political purposes matter.