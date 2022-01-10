A good PR move
Last year taxpayers spent over $1.1 million weekly to use Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium as vaccination sites. I don’t know how much this year. It would be good business for the rich owners to absorb the cost or just charge for maintenance. The life they save could be a future ticket holder.
The price isn’t right
I have made several grocery purchases at Walmart in Salem, N.H. When I check out the price of the item sometimes is higher than listed on the shelf. It’s not a huge difference but enough to make me question what big-ticket items are being misrepresented. Please correct your inventory.
A name game
On the anniversary of Jan. 6, how many of you could name the unarmed female Afghanistan and Iraq war veteran who was shot and killed by the Capitol police??
Comcast rates absurd
I am appalled at the Comcast rate increases in Haverhill. When is the city going to start a watchdog group as other communities have? My bill is now $238 a month without a single movie channel. Comcast has become a runaway monopoly with no one to answer to. Do something mayor.
World is watching
The attack on the Capitol is a dark stain on our history. I watched the attack in another country and the way in which we are seen across the globe has dramatically changed. People kept asking me how this could happen in America. This was an attack on our democracy – and I fear for our democracy.
Testing troubles
Looks like the governor and education commissioner missed the mark. They waited too long to get the tests out to the staff of schools and have not dealt with the difficulties the public and communities have in getting a test. It’s wise to admit to errors and listen to experts.
Vaccine question
People are so worried about their students and teachers being vaccinated. What about the people serving those students their lunch ? I know of two who aren’t.
Kudos for plow job
I would like to thank the plow driver for Marie Street in Methuen for the work done Jan. 7. Despite the fact he had to plow around four cars parked overnight, he came back and widened the road. Great job. Thank you.
Kudos for address
President Joe Biden’s Jan. 6 speech was great. I hope he has a plan in place to deal with Trump and his band of traitors and puts it into place now!
Canceling the paper
I’ve been reading The Eagle-Tribune for over 40 years. I delivered it as a kid. I regret to say I will be canceling my subscription forever. Like most media outlets, The Eagle-Tribune has become just another mouthpiece for the radical left.
No parking?
There is no parking on Glen Forest Lane in Methuen in the winter. What about the white pickup truck that parks there all night when there is no parking? How about a ticket? The street is narrow.