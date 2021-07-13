Takeout packages
The city of Haverhill banned plastic bags at the stores a while back, yet they never touched Styrofoam, which takes over 500 years to decompose. What about takeout packages and cups?
Truly callous
If you think the vaccination lottery is disrespectful to COVID-19 victims, just wait until you hear what Republicans have been doing to victims of gun violence for the last 50 years.
Widely exposed
So public school students, college students and members of the military must be exposed to critical race theory because they need to be bravely exposed to all ideas and viewpoints across the political spectrum, yet they cannot read opinions and factual reports from century-old media organizations or the president of the United States on Twitter or Facebook? What the left is doing is known as "talking out of both sides of their mouths.
Texas-sized stunt
Vice President Kamala Harris called Texas Democrats who left the state to try to stop the GOP voting bill in Austin courageous. She said the right to vote is as “American as apple pie.” I believe she has no understanding of what constitutes courage, or apple pie. The Texas voting bill is not about actual voting rights and voting, but rather how voting is allowed. The Democrats would allow anyone, anywhere at anytime the ability to vote. Hopping a plane and leaving Texas to stop a bill is not courageous, it is irresponsible.
Punch line
The way things are shaping up, Vice President Kamala Harris is looking like the Democrats’ answer to Dan Quayle. Barring a major change, she will be an ineffectual vice president and occasional scapegoat for her boss during her single term. Then she’ll become a mildly amusing punch line to political jokes in the years to follow.
Trump’s charm
I am a 74-year-old slightly center-right independent who has voted Republican more often than Democrat. I cannot for the life of me understand why people who follow former President Donald Trump like some cult leader and don’t see him as an existential threat to the once-great Republican Party and democracy itself.
COVID-19 slush
As reported in last Thursday’s Eagle-Tribune, Gov. Charlie Baker is moving to secure “more than half of the state’s $5.3 billion in federal pandemic relief (for) housing, economic development, infrastructure and other priorities.” That is your answer, Democrats, raid your “COVID-19 relief” slush fund to bail out decades of diverted infrastructure funding. No Republican in federal or state office should support any new alleged infrastructure bills; spend the piles of COVID-19 slush money already sitting around rather than create the illusion of "bipartisan approval" for borrowing trillions more.
Propaganda
Please spare us the Marxist propaganda from the Massachusetts Democratic “Legislature’s Health Equity Task Force” disguised as news on your front page.
War hero
Virginians tearing down Gen. Robert E. Lee's statue somehow make us a "more complete union"? At what point do the leftists erase the part of our history books where Lee was an American hero in the Mexican-American war?
Trail courtesy
For bikers on the trail, please give a warning when coming up behind walkers. Ring a bell or announce that you are behind us. Someone almost got hit the other day when she moved not knowing a bike was approaching behind her. It’s not a racetrack. Be courteous, please.
No surprise
Saying Afghanistan will begin to deteriorate when U.S. troops leave is like saying the dyke will continue to leak when the little Dutch boy takes his thumb out of it. Thanks, Capt. Obvious.
Voter integrity
The push by Massachusetts Republicans to add a voter ID question to the next ballot is right on target to ensure 100% voter integrity. Only those approving unethical behavior would be against it, as everyone essentially has a need for an ID for other transactions.