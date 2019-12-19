Self-unaware
Dan Goldman, a lawyer, director of investigations for the House Intelligence Committee and unelected bureaucrat, called President Trump a “clear and present danger to our free and fair elections" as he gave closing statements supporting the Democrats’ efforts to use a rigged, politicized impeachment farce to overturn our last free and fair presidential election. They’re the most self-unaware political party ever.
Do their job
It’s beyond logical thinking that Democrats prefer to fight and bring charges against President Trump, rather than focus on the reason they were elected, which was to work for and help American citizens. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.
Not news
The Eagle-Tribune found it headline-worthy that “roughly 30 people” were standing outside Tuesday evening rallying to impeach President Trump. Andover has a population of more than 36,000. The “roughly 30” at that rally represent a tiny fraction of that population. Oh, by the way, there were only seven people in the photo. How does this merit headline status?
Above the law
I heard “no one is above the law" repeated so many times by Democrats this week. Does that include Lois Lerner, James Comey, Hillary Clinton, Huma Abedin, Eric Holder, James Clapper and Peter Strzok? Could have fooled me (and most of the American public).
Turnaround
What gives plow drivers contracted by Methuen the right to back 15 to 20 feet in my driveway to turn around? They back in the driveway, pull out, pack the snow, and raise their plows. I asked a driver who did this why he could not clear the snow on his way out. He told me the city doesn’t allow him to do that. Well, it’s not alright for him to turn in my driveway. The public works director should tell drivers in Pleasant Valley if they choose to use my driveway and my neighbor’s, I will call the DPW garage to have them come back and plow out the driveway at street line. Clint Eastwood said, "stay off my lawn". I say, "stay out of my driveway, unless you rectify the situation you created.”
People’s will
I hope the Haverhill City Council abides by custom and tradition when it elects a new president. There is no place for petty politics and attempts to create a status quo. Joe Bevilacqua won the election. He represents the will of the people. He is entitled to the honor. Do the right thing. Do not shame yourselves.
Liberal narrative
The headline is, “Trump impeached by U.S. House on two charges.” No news there. Democrats and the mainstream media have been pursuing this for three years. Meanwhile, the chief judge of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court says the FBI lied to obtain warrants to spy on Trump campaign — nothing, nada, not even a mention. There was news there but it does not fit with the liberal narrative.
Made up charges
I watched some of the impeachment debate and I felt sick as these radical progressive Democrats voted yes on two articles. I’m old enough to remember President Nixon’s impeachment. It was bipartisan and so overwhelming that he was forced to resign. President Clinton faced 11 grounds for impeachment, and once again, it was a bipartisan effort, as some Democrats joined the GOP. He was acquitted by the Senate. The accusations against President Trump are made up — the was no bribery, extortion or obstruction of justice. There was no quid pro quo. This impeachment is a hoax; it was done to hurt his reelection chances. It’s not going to happen. You’ve got him through January 2025.