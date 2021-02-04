Mask wearing
Does anyone enforce mask wearing in convenience stores? Any given day of the week there is a store in North Andover when you can walk in and see at least four men playing the lottery with no mask.
Step back
President Joe Biden has already stopped the building of the border wall and the Keystone XL pipeline, impacting thousands of jobs. We will begin to see gasoline prices rising, not to mention our taxes increasing to pay for the many immigrants crossing into our country illegally. Republicans always take a step forward and Democrats take 10 steps back.
Expecting the best
The year is 2021. Let us all unite as one and respect each life, whomever it may be, and especially that of the unborn, whom we never may see. The Lord expects the best from us in this brand new year.
Snow covered
When are police going to start towing cars that haven’t moved since the storm? I just drove Berkeley Street in Lawrence, and there were three cars still completely covered with snow. Obviously they haven’t been moved.
School reopening
After working in a union for over 30 years, I cannot believe what an embarrassment the teachers unions have become. They're giving a bad name to unions. The U.S. Centers for Disease and Prevention said schools can reopen. Listen to the science.
Insincere
You say Gov. Charlie Baker is sounding sincere? Are you kidding? Are we watching the same person? I know numerous small business and restaurant owners, and he's been far from sounding or acting sincere for them. Real governors, like Gov. Chris Sununu and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, should be role models to Baker.
Steely Tom
I read yesterday in a national news report that Tom Brady yelled at one of his Tampa Bay teammates for crying in the locker room after their NFC championship. He said, "What the (expletive) are you crying for? We're not done yet." What a jerk.
Citizens' needs
The "Anti-Catholic" contributor should read the U.S. Constitution. It clearly explains the separation of church and state. A president’s duties cannot be determined by his personal religious beliefs. Accolades to President Joe Biden for fulfilling his responsibilities as a leader of our country and making decisions that address the needs of its citizens, not his church. And, by the way, I am pro-life.
Mask shamed
If N.H. state Rep. Al Baldasaro supported President Joe Biden, he wouldn’t be in the news. But, of course, since he supporters former President Donald Trump, he will be mask-shamed. I don’t advocate what he’s doing, but please start posting newsworthy stories and not standard hypocrisy.
Deeper causes
Democrats who pretend that what occurred on Jan. 6 was the result of one man in Washington, D.C., for four years -- and not the 70- to 80-year-old elitist, entrenched Democratic viceroys inside the Capitol -- are delusional at best. The midterm elections can't get here soon enough, that is, if we still have a country after 20 months of President Joe Biden's executive fiats, court packing and illegitimate omnibus spending bills.
Quick service
Methuen's Public Works Department is the best. I called about something that was left on the front of my property, and it was removed literally an hour later. I am extremely grateful for their help.