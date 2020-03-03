N.H. plates
Lately I see a lot of Lawrence residents with New Hampshire plates. Can Lawrence police start tracking these individuals? As I recall, it’s illegal.
Come together
I hope the Methuen City Council, especially the holdovers from the past regime, can put aside past differences and move this city forward. The people have spoken, and they truly want change. Now, get to work.
Easy escape
Methuen was lucky there was a court settlement for just the legal fees of the owners of the sober house. The city could have been on the hook for a lot more because the police and city violated federal housing laws and harassed the owners.
Democratic hoax
President Trump called the response to a deadly virus, which the Centers for Disease Control and other world health agencies are warning about, just another Democratic hoax to defeat him. Tell that to the families of the thousands of people who’ve died from it. Our president lives in an altered state of reality. Don’t join him there.
Awakening
It looks like the cancel culture that Chris Matthews often cheered and participated in has cancelled him. It’s somewhat karmic but I still don't think this is the way to run public discourse. “Woke” Democrats are going to end up only silencing any debate on their side of politics — hence, losing all their political debates.
Tuesday’s delusion
Super Tuesday (or "Super Thursday,” as Joe Biden calls it) has a long, storied history in our nation. It is the day when millions of Democrats go to the polls pretending they have a say in the eventual hand-picked nominee of their party bosses.
Early birds
If a candidate drops out before Election Day, the votes of early voters should go to whomever that candidate endorses. My early vote has been wasted in two presidential elections. I will not be voting early again.
Same roads
I just received my excise tax bill, and it’s ridiculous. Why does everyone get charged different amounts when everyone is using the same roads? It shouldn’t matter if your vehicle is new or old, they all use the roads the same way. And lately, the roads are in horrible condition.
Dropouts
So, early voting for the 2020 primary went on for more than a week, then three candidates dropped out of the race. It’s the reason why we shouldn't have early voting.
Tax lovers
Democrats want to raise the gas tax and raise the ride sharing tax. If Democrats get in the White House, there will be many more tax increases. They love to raise taxes. The hard working people trying to make ends meet are the ones who suffer.
No vote
Due to ineptitude at the post office, a 93-year-old Navy veteran did not receive his early ballot in the mail. Methuen City Hall assures it was sent in a timely manner.
Swayed
I watched in awe as Methuen City Councilor Mike Simard, who had just spoken in favor of Mayor Neil Perry’s candidate for treasurer, voted “no” after listening to Councilor Tim McCarty’s tantrum. How are we suppose to move forward if these councilors are afraid to make decisions?
Time’s up
I just watched a 2 hour, 38 minute Methuen City Council meeting where Councilor Jessica Finocchiaro spoke for a total of 57 minutes. I literally used a stop watch to time her. She is so redundant, it's ridiculous. Please stop. There's no need to reiterate what was said 30 seconds ago.