Remote learning
I am impressed with the way Haverhill implemented remote learning and in-school learning. I substitute teach in Hunking and Nettle middle schools. Custodians are doing an outstanding job keeping the schools clean, a huge improvement from the past. Kids come in groups of no more than 12 and are all masked and distanced. The schools are doing a great job done considering the challenges. As always, the dedicated teachers and paraprofessionals are now masters at remote learning technology.
Going back
A recent Vatican report said Pope John Paul II elevated Bishop Theodore McCarrick to cardinal in 2001 even though he knew of McCarrick’s long history of sexual misconduct. John Paul was sainted in 2014. With knowledge of their own report, will the Vatican now “un-saint” him? I doubt it.
Parking violators
It seems like everyone knows that you can park anywhere in Haverhill and nothing happens. Try finding a handicapped-accessible spot at Westgate Plaza. Cars without placards or plates use those spaces, leaving none for people who have the right placard and need them. They should be ticketed and fined. The city needs the money.
Zanni Clubhouse
Given everything we now know about the Methuen City Council in 2017 and former Mayor Steve Zanni, I find it insane that his tenure is memorialized in the name of the clubhouse at Nicholson Stadium. What exactly did he do to receive such an honor?
Anti-police
The number of citizens who are noticeably anti-police in Massachusetts is disgusting. I hope none ever need the help of the police. When I go to my winter home in Florida, the majority of citizens love and respect the police. Massachusetts is so backward.
Bike hazards
While I was recently walking on the Rail Trail with my 81-year-old mother, a group of four or five young kids flew past us on bicycles, popping wheelies and deliberately riding close by us, before turning back to smile. Other people also flew by on bikes. I find this is dangerous to older people or children, who might be unable to move out of the way quickly enough. Either bicycles should be banned from the trail or a special bike path should be built to ensure the safety of all those who utilize the area.
Survey bias
One of the problems with placing too much faith in surveys is that their results almost always validate the beliefs of those who paid for the survey. A recently cited Stanford University survey that claims President Donald Trump's campaign events created 30,000 COVID-19 cases and 700 deaths is a prime example. Whatever the methodology, it would be interesting to see the results of a similar survey that determines the same information about violent riots that masquerade as peaceful protests.
Tarnished win
By all accounts, Joe Biden would have won without all the interference from the media and bureaucrats in American cities. Now all of those shenanigans will tarnish his presidency.
Consequences
Elections have consequences. Now the coronavirus, climate change, systemic racism and foreign attempts to subvert our democracy will no longer be hoaxes that we can dismiss. Even worse, Mexico will probably not pay for that beautiful, perfect wall. I hope everyone who voted for Joe Biden is happy.
Death toll
We're getting numb to the COVID-19 numbers, but wrap your head around this: The coronavirus has killed more Americans than World War I, the Vietnam War, the Korean War, the Revolutionary War and War of 1812 combined. Another 16,000 and we can add the Mexican American War, Spanish American War and Gulf Wars to the list. We're rounding the corner, alright.