Great hosts
Congratulations to Methuen High School for hosting the New England wrestling tournament. Thanks to Athletic Director Matt Curran for agreeing to host, and to Methuen wrestling coach Bill James for coordinating and running the tournament. They had great crowds, plenty of food and some really good wrestling.
Good deed
Thank you so much to the woman who found my purse at Walmart in Salem, N.H., and brought it to the Salem police station. You are a lifesaver.
Reason for defeat
Nothing quite says "I'm ready to be the leader of the free world" like blaming your political defeats on being a woman or any kind of minority — especially in a country that just elected a black president.
Let’s discuss
The content in Sound Off is proof that Russia's goal to divide us with false information is working. Please stop using talk radio and the internet for facts. Let's discuss policies, not personalities. United we stand, one nation. We can disagree but we don't have to argue.
Messy divorce
The Timberlane withdrawal votes are all in, and the winner is Hampstead. The losers are Plaistow and Atkinson.
Sick priorities
Thank you to the contributor of "Not winning" for putting into words exactly what I have been saying. Democrats are absolutely giddy over Americans getting the coronavirus, because since the phony "impeachment" blew up in their faces, they think they finally have something that will destroy President Trump. And if a few people have to die, well, you can't make an omelet without breaking some eggs.
Underestimated
Salem voters still don’t understand how bad the conditions are in our Central Fire Station. How much longer do voters expect first responders to be able to work in this mess? When the day comes that the fire engine doesn’t arrive in time to save someone’s house, or an ambulance arrives too late to save a family member’s life, they shouldn’t complain. They get what they deserve.
Still too much
No matter what the Methuen superior officers "settle" for, it is still way too much money. This department is out of control, and it needs to be reined back into reality.
Little in common
Alexis de Tocqueville was a political scientist, historian and politician of the early 19th century. In 1835 he published a perceptive analysis of the political and social system of the United States. He wrote: "Democracy and socialism have nothing in common but one word: equality. But notice the difference: while democracy seeks equality in liberty, socialism sees equality in restraint and servitude."
Not important
Hopefully the decisive results from the latest primary elections will put to rest the self-proclaimed importance of New Hampshire and Iowa. They are not important at all. They may be first to vote and caucus, but both are irrelevant and most definitely not representative of the diverse population of this country. The candidates quickly disappeared from the dusty barns and greasy diners in these states in order to concentrate on states that actually mattered.
Bigger issues
I haven’t heard one word of compassion from our president about the illness and death associated with the coronavirus. All he’s concerned with is the economy. Of course we want a stable economy, but he has more to deal with now than the rising support of Democrats. Now he has to battle the indomitable: Mother Nature. She never loses.