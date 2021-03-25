Drink and drive
I gathered a whole collection of nip bottles over a quarter-mile section of Ferry Road in Haverhill the other day. Consider this next time you decide to drive on that road at night, or even during the day, based on recent headlines about drunken drivers. These nip bottles didn’t fall out of people’s trash; they were tossed out of car windows by people who are driving. Maybe the police will set up a patrol to monitor this situation.
Authority
Regarding the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the federal government and the Department of Health and Human Services derive authority to isolate and quarantine people from the commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution.
Oil markets
Refineries change over for summer fuel from mid-April to June; the rising costs we're seeing now have nothing to do with them. Instead, it's because of the stoppage of the pipeline project, the stoppage of oil exploration on federal lands, and a cut in production in the Middle East because those countries know what's going on in the United States. Oil has risen from $33 a barrel to well over $60. Some predict it could hit $100 again. The cost of everything that travels in a truck to get to a store will rise as well.
Global fund
Hidden in the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill was a provision earmarking at least $3.5 billion to a foundation backed by multibillionaire Bill Gates. This lends credence to criticism that the pork-filled package, which was supposed to help struggling Americans, is yet another colossal waste of taxpayer money. The bill included “not less than" $3.5 billion for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, which lists the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation as a "key partner.” While it’s admirable to donate money to stamp out AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis around the world, it’s unclear why that money has to be forked over now to this charity.
Relaxed security
Democrats have done a great service to former President Donald Trump and his tens of millions of supporters. For the past four years, most Americans took border security for granted and ignored the issue the same way we ignore running water since it is readily available. Then, with a pen stroke, President Joe Biden removed Trump's border security provisions. Now our southern border is overrun. Without Democrats, most Americans would never have known how much Trump had been doing to keep them secure.
Imposition
It's become very clear to me that today's Americans could not have withstood the demands of World War II. Having to stay home for such a long period has become such an imposition that people are more than willing to take a chance with the coronavirus. If they were to be the only one affected, I would say, go for it. But you will impact many people including your family, healthcare workers, first responders and fellow workers. Protesters claim they have a right to do as they wish. Now that we have a great weapon to fight this virus, with the vaccines, many of the same people refuse to be vaccinated. I think God is in his heaven and shaking his head.
N.H. ranking
While gas prices spike under the Democrats' federal government, and blue state residents flee their burning cities, New Hampshire with its 100% Republican state government just placed first in the Fraser Institute's Economic Freedom of North America 2020 list. The study includes measures of government spending, taxes, labor market freedom, legal systems, property rights and monetary policy. This is why New Hampshire is gaining so many new residents. Please respect our state and don't try to change it into the mess you just left.