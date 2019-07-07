July 4th success
Thank you to Haverhill for a great night down at Riverside Park. The music and fireworks were awesome, and the police did an awesome job getting cars out. Thank you to Mayor James Fiorentini and all involved in putting together the entertainment. It was an awesome night.
Military celebration
President Trump turned July 4th into “Trump Day,“ with armored tanks and fighter jets. He’ll go down as one of the worst leaders in history. Military dictatorships celebrate that way. Will the Americans who voted for him come to their senses?
On display
We in the U.S. do not display our military for the sake of glory. That pageantry is used by Russia, China and North Korea. Now, our beloved country is added to that despicable list. Does President Donald Trump have no respect for our armed forces, and no shame?
Car wash stereos
We moved to a beautiful condo in Methuen. We love the people and the area. But the neighborhood is plagued by several cars that blast their stereos until 1 a.m., Thursday through Saturday nights. They park in bays at a nearby car wash, which act like amplifiers. Can anything remove them for good?
Refreshing candidate
D.J. Beauregard is a breath of fresh air. His campaign for City Council in Methuen is positive, and he is actually talking about ideas and solutions. He recently knocked on my door and attentively listened to my concerns. I'm excited to vote for him because he truly cares about Methuen.
Family history
The Trump family has no history of military service in over five generations — 150 years with two world wars. Let that sink in.
Drugs and immigration
Kudos to the police and attorney general on the recent drug busts. Too bad jail time will probably be minimal in this moon-bat state. Of course, the elephant in the room are the sanctuary cities of Lawrence and Methuen, filled with illegal immigrants who have more rights than taxpayers.
Self-centered player
I enjoyed watching the U.S. women’s national soccer team until one foulmouthed, self-centered player decided to make it political and all about her in a foreign country. She lives in a great country, maybe she should be proud of that. I guess there really is an “I" in team. I feel badly for her teammates.
Alienating Americans
Megan Rapinoe's actions regarding the national anthem are misguided. Her position as captain on the U.S. women’s national soccer team is not an invitation to disrespect this country. She has every right to make political statements but not as a representative of the whole team. It alienates many Americans.
Serve citizens
District attorneys Marian Ryan and Rachael Rollins are a disgrace to this state and this country. Any politician who protects illegal immigrants at the expense of American citizens should be removed from office. You were elected by citizens — no voter fraud here — and that’s where your priorities should be, protecting the citizens.
Appalling behavior
Thanks to Wendy Wakeman for her recent letter about Town Moderator Mark DiSalvo’s actions at the June 18 special Town Meeting. His behavior toward Rosemary Smedile was appalling then, and during the one last year. He should be replaced.
Budget incentive
Do you suppose there would be a state budget passed on time if the salaries of House Speaker Robert DeLeo and Senate President Karen Spilka weren’t paid until it was in place?