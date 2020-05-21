Wrong day
The city of Methuen strikes again. They send the street sweepers out on trash day, when everybody’s trash cans are lining the streets. The sweepers have to drive down the middle of the street instead of cleaning near the curbs.
Honking geese
I watched an interview with Joe Biden, and I understood the geese honking in the background more than I could understand Biden. His new nickname should be “Dropout Joe.” He should truly do himself and the American people a favor and drop out.
Child care
I guess Gov. Charlie Baker thinks his paper-pushers are essential. They didn’t think it through, allowing some people to return to work even though the day cares are still closed.
Private temperatures
We all need to be wary of plans to randomly take our temperatures at airports, businesses, concerts, sporting events, etc. So a family of five is at the airport on a long planned vacation, and one person gets pulled out of line for having a temperature? What now? Is that person sent home, ruining the vacation? Same with a concert or sporting event. This is an overreach on the part of government. People's body temperatures fluctuate for many reasons. Wear a mask if you’re afraid of catching something, and don't start with taking temperatures.
Deserved salary
I, for one, think police Chief Joseph Solomon deserves every penny of his almost $6,000 a week paycheck. You can't put a price tag on public safety. This is a scary world we live in, and a well paid chief is a must.
Confrontation
I’ve watched the last few Methuen City Council meetings and don't understand the confrontational, demeaning attitude toward Mayor Neil Perry. Everyone needs to start working together for the good of the city — and Perry is not James Jajuga.
Responsive officer
Lawrence has a great animal control in Ellen Bistany. She is very responsive and professional. She came within 30 minutes when I called to report a dead animal in Howard Park, and she removed it. Her quick response is proof that we have good people employed in the city.
No guidance
I really hope all these small business owners wake up in 2022. As a small business owner, I certainly will be voting against Gov. Charlie Baker if he runs for reelection. He has given me no hope or guidance during this pandemic. Other states are moving in the right direction.
Profits first
Thank you to the recent letter writer who highlighted the Trump administration’s COVID-19 strategy and response. Per the closing statement, “The bottom line is that Trump and Republicans don’t care whether we live or die, as long as their corporate and billionaire donors reap their profits”: Will we ever learn?
Mask fines
Now I know how it feels to live in a socialist country. Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera should be more concerned about fighting crime than punishing people for not wearing a mask with $300 fines. He’s lost a lot of votes.
Maskless
My daughter and I were in a pharmacy in Methuen where three customers were not wearing masks. No one said anything to them. As I went to the counter to pay, I saw why. The manager was wearing a mask but her nose was exposed. I go to the pharmacy to get medicine to make me feel better, not catch the coronavirus. What are people thinking?
Leaders help
My friends and I are all in our 50s to 70s, and all of us were still working until we lost our jobs. President Trump and his Republicans refuse us another stimulus check. He and the Senate Republicans do not care about the working class people they claim to be for, but his supporters still stick by him. It’s our leaders’ responsibility to help us, not to say we’re lazy or force us to choose between a job and getting a life-threatening illness.
Lawless overlords
Bill Burt's article on Massachusetts’ continued closure of its economy by lawless overlords is right on the money. I think a lot of people will be reviewing their decisions to stay in blue states after this. Massachusetts has become unlivable, which is sad to see. But it’s what one-party rule does, rotting self-government and liberty at the core. Voters there have been foolish enough to support it for decades. Appointing a puppet Republican as governor who is at the mercy of the Democratic supermajority in the Legislature obviously isn’t the same as having a Republican governor.