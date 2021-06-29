No news
How interesting that we haven’t heard anything recently about the former Methuen police chief or the newly appointed one. Maybe no news is good news.
Moving on
Despite the city of Methuen "moving forward,” there seems to be a small group of insiders who wish to forget the $4 million deficit in the School Department. What happened to accountability? Let me guess, there is nothing to see here.
Blaming Biden
It is disappointing that the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu’s request for New Hampshire residents to be relieved from paying Massachusetts taxes while working at home for Massachusetts companies. However, I’m not sure why Sununu chose to blame President Joe Biden for this. It was a Supreme Court decision, and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is a Republican.
Liberal agenda
Liberals will destroy America by letting women control their own bodies, preventing mass shootings, allowing you to marry who you want, letting hardworking immigrants have a place in this country, and making it possible to get health care even if you are poor. Worse yet, they believe in science.
Devoted K-9
To the recent Sound Off comment about the “Service dog,” the tribute for the Braintree police K-9 was beautiful. For someone to say it was too much insults a beautiful animal that gave its life while protecting three officers, saving their lives.
Social hosts
Shame on parents who provide alcohol at their kids’ graduation parties. What good can come of this?
Shifting left
The old left was the party of protest against the establishment, free speech and hippies. The new left is a party of air strikes, new wars and using the intelligence community, news media, big tech and the rest of the establishment to suppress political dissent.
Lending a hand
How amazing that several individuals and groups stepped up to help the Korean War veterans in Haverhill with repairs to the Korean War Veterans Memorial in GAR Park. It was such great news in the midst of so many stressful news items. Thanks to those volunteers and donors for brightening the day.
Drive slowly
I’ve heard people complain about the Tuscan Village, especially about the roundabouts. Perhaps a slower ride through there, while being aware of the signage, would allow people to grasp the idea behind it. It’s not a racetrack anymore. It’s meant to be driven slowly. Don’t go if you are in a “road rage” mindset.
Source of pride
Studying history sometimes makes you feel proud. Or it can disturb you, upset you and make you furious. If studying history always makes you feel proud and happy, you probably aren’t studying history.
No protection
If the Republican controlled state legislatures were not creating voting obstacles and infringing on citizens’ voting rights, the Justice Department wouldn't need to step in. The Republicans protect voting rights like they protected health care. They cry law and order, but ask the Capitol Police about Republican support.
Misguided
President Joe Biden cracking down on legal gun owners and hunting rifles to address urban gun violence in the wake of concerted efforts by Democrats to defund the police is like Vice President Kamala Harris bringing bags of money to Central American dictators to find the "root causes” of our open border disaster, created by Democrats, in Texas.