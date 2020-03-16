Broken record
I don't know why “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on CBS announced it was shutting down due to the coronavirus scare. He could have just looped broadcasts of old interviews and monologues full of "Trump is stupid,” and “Republicans are idiots,” and no one would have even noticed the difference.
Wrong target
Your “jeers” for the voting machine company was way off-base. It should have been for the people who were bathing in hand sanitizer to gum up the works. They had to be using way more than common sense would dictate to compromise the paper.
Street cleaning
With everything I've read and seen, the coronavirus is transmitted by coughing, sneezing or touching one's face after touching a contaminated surface. Why, then, are foreign countries on the evening news showing the cleaning of streets and spraying in the air? The virus is not spread by insects, and I don't see people walking on their hands.
Expectations
I ask those critical of the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic, what did you expect? Bureaucrats are no better at centrally planning and managing a national healthcare system during emergencies than they are during any other times. America's innovators are already solving the big issues of the pandemic, government is just rationing their solutions out in its typical ham-fisted fashion.
Grocery crowd
Why is it that we are told not to gather in large groups, yet I am forced to spend over an hour clustered with hundreds of people I've never seen before on a regular work day at the grocery store at the time I always go?
Caring and professional
Staff members at the Haverhill Public Schools are grateful for the thoughtful, caring and professional manner in which Supt. Margaret Marotta has handled disruptions caused by the coronavirus.
Dismantled
I am overwhelmed with sadness knowing the pandemic response team put in place by President Barack Obama, in the event we are living through today, was dismantled by President Trump. Jealousy should not be political when lives are threatened.
Crying wolf
Certain circles of the pundit and political classes are beginning to sound alarm bells about Americans being too dismissive about the dangers of coronavirus, upset at how many Americans are saying, "It's just the flu.” Well, this is the logical conclusion of years of these same proponents of all-encompassing American government telling us everything from blanket availability of state-funded abortions, to federal minimum wages, to any election with a Republican candidate in it, is a “matter of life and death.” Now that there’s an actual matter of life and death, it is harder to get our collective attention. We still teach our children "The Boy Who Cried Wolf,” centuries after the cautionary tale was first told, for good reason.
Not a nightmare
Devastated? An absolute nightmare? A problem with an 81-day college student’s excursion is not deserving of any of these descriptors. Many people in the world, and yes, even in New Hampshire, are living through real nightmares and devastation. Save the hyperbole and get real.
Political science
I am confused. How is the same group of people who call themselves "the party of science,” and who proclaim as “science deniers” anyone who does not think exhaust fumes in Des Moines are melting the polar ice caps in real time, now telling us that pointing out how the coronavirus originated in Wuhan (a scientific fact) is “racist?” This just goes to show, with global warming and all other matters, it’s not about the science, it’s really about the politics.