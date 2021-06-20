City nurses
It was sad to see no mention of the dedication and effort provided by the Lawrence Health Department and its nurses in providing COVID-19 vaccinations in Wednesday's article on the front page. The community vaccination clinic was a well-oiled machine.
Budget coincidence
You can’t tell me the $4 million deficit from the School Department funding in Methuen isn’t at all related to the funding of the Police Department's salaries. Doesn’t anyone else find that a little bit strange?
No explanation
What’s going on in Methuen? The city has $4 million disappear, and no one really knows where it’s gone. It’s unfortunate that Methuen has that amount of money missing, and no one has an explanation.
Misguided Democrats
The last three weekends saw a total of 12 murders and at least 131 people wounded from shootings in Chicago, all while Democrats in Illinois were passing a bill eroding voter integrity measures, such as voter ID, and changing the word “alderman” in the state statues to replace it with terms that are more gender inclusive. When will things improve in America’s cities? When their citizens stop electing Democrats.
Discrepancies
The article in Sunday’s Eagle-Tribune about the Methuen City Council was informative but not what I wanted to hear. Now the City Council is going to sweep everything under the rug about discrepancies that occurred years ago and haven’t been explained.
Union influence
The recent headline “Unions announce no confidence in interim Timberlane superintendent” underscores a sad reality of modern education. Parents no longer control their schools, unions do. Those unions are made up partially of teachers but led by unelected administrators whose sole job is to get more money for less work. That is not good for our teachers or our children.
GOP controversy
Gov. Charlie Baker and Republicans in the Legislature criticize state GOP Chairman Jim Lyons for not condemning state committeewoman Deborah Martell's homophobic comments. What they apparently choose to ignore is that Lyons and Martell represent the fundamentalist, militant heart of the Republican Party. Now, they’re also captured by former President Donald Trump and his conspiracy theories. There’s a reason Lyons lost his race for reelection in 2018.
Weed trimming
I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Haverhill Highway Department and staff for removing bushes covering and blocking a sidewalk on Salem Street near the pet shop. With the weeds blocking the sidewalk, anyone wheeling a baby carriage was forced to go into the street.
Flash cards
How embarrassing that the supposed leader of the free world needed flash cards to tell him what to say in a press conference after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. It was so laughable.
Living wages
The contributor of “Jammed Up" attacks President Joe Biden's “plan" for transferring wealth from the working class to public sector unions. As is typical of right-wing writers, the contributor doesn't specify which plan. Also, public sector employees are the working class; just ask any teacher or public works laborer. Biden's American Jobs Plan, also known as the infrastructure bill, is designed to produce living wage jobs for millions of ordinary workers. He would pay for them by rolling back some of the Republicans’ tax cuts that accelerated the transfer of wealth from us to their CEO and billionaire buddies.