Wrong way
Signs on the floors at stores are useless. I heard a supermarket employee recently tell someone that they were going the wrong way. That person carried on and went up each aisle the wrong way.
Placing blame
I'm sure President Donald Trump is to blame for the biggest border surge in over 20 years.
Lopsided
In the summer of 2019, President Joe Biden made this statement: "We could afford to take, in a heartbeat, another two million people." I would like to know whose money will pay for them? Certainly not his. Second, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says Republicans don't realize the cost of bringing kids back to school. So, according to this lopsided thinking, we can afford to take care of 2 million immigrants but we cannot afford to put children back in school?
Canceled sale
President Joe Biden's recent cancelation of a Louisiana oil lease sale not only puts the industry in danger, it endangers the entire state. The potential loss of jobs from an industry that employs 250,000 across the Gulf Coast could destroy the state with tax revenue loss and less funding for schools. Biden does that all with his pen.
Biden's trip
I hope the Biden administration invests in an stairlift for President Joe Biden to ride when he boards Air Force One. They can rename it "Stair Force One." Two months into the job, he's an embarrassment to our country who is mentally and physically unfit to serve.
More equal
All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others. The sorting cannot be more evident than in the school situation, where low-paid daycare and preschool teachers have been working in person with full classes all year, while many of our public school educators have been working remote.
Due credit
To those who write that ex-President Donald Trump does not get the credit he deserves, absolutely credit him for telling us our votes were fraudulent, that COVID-19 would be gone by Easter 2020, for poking fun at personal protective equipment, for buddying up with tyrants, for inciting the U.S. Capitol attack, and for the nonsense spouted by his lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Thanks for nothing.
Candidate criteria
When I evaluate candidates for School Committee, I like them to have experience in at least one of the following areas: evaluating other peoples job performance in a professional setting, working in education and/or managing a budget. Of five candidates for two seats on the North Andover School Committee, four meet at least one of the criteria.
Mr. or Mrs.
No matter how bad life is, it still cannot be as bad as that of the person who sits around worrying about the gender of a plastic potato.
Vaccine help
A big thank-you to Methuen Superintendent Brandi Kwong for helping get the school staff vaccinated. They certainly deserve this respect.
Backyard burning
With all this talk about global warming and the excessive amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, how is it that we allow backyard fire pits in almost every yard? Why should I consider buying an electric car to cut down on carbon dioxide if people add it to the atmosphere for fun and pleasure?
Shifting line
Why is it that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say keep six feet of social distance, but when the powers-that-be want schools to re-open, it is 3 feet?