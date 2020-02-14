False pretense
Mayor James Fiorentini's latest deception is using taxpayer money to meet at Union Street Park to pretend he’s asking about potholes and street lights. He’s really setting up voter registration tables, as if town departments can't find the potholes on their own. He’s lying about town services so he can register people.
Cable competition
I own homes in Haverhill and Florida, and I subscribe to Comcast at both. In Florida, where there is competition for cable television, I have more service for far smaller monthly payments. It is time for Mayor James Fiorentini to eliminate the cable hostage situation in Haverhill, while a not-for-profit enjoys the benefits.
Move on
It’s disheartening to think the City Council is still divided so early into Mayor Perry’s term. I understand how hard Steve Saba campaigned against Perry, but it’s time to move the city forward.
Walkers in danger
I think it’s time for Methuen police to start visiting Pelham Street again. I see the flashing school zone sign and the cars out of New Hampshire flying by. The morning rush to get to Interstate 93 happens at the same time neighborhood kids are walking to school. It’s dangerous.
Moonwalk
It’s funny watching Michael Blooomberg on the stump denouncing all of his past positions, and saying he won't try to remove term limits from the office of the president like he did the office of mayor of New York. It’s like watching a less attractive Sen. Kamala Harris doing her political moonwalk.
Politicized police
State Sen. Diana DiZoglio references support of the Massachusetts Police Chiefs Association when deciding to forward a bill allowing illegal immigrants to get driver's licenses. Today police chiefs are political appointees with a contract. They lack civil service protection and must get along with politicians to renew their contracts and get raises. Chiefs of the past would be less concerned about opposing their political leaders.
Constant reminders
Isn’t the winter parking ban on all winter in Methuen? Why am I getting a call every time a storm is predicted to remind me? If I don’t remember or don’t care, it should on me, and give me a ticket. Talk about coddling.
Unnecessary
Is it necessary for the city of Methuen to send out a four-minute robocall every time snow is forecast, reminding me not park on the street? Why do they selectively enforce the winter parking ban? No street parking from November until April is pretty simple to me.
Jump rope event
Once again, Marsh Grammar School had its annual jump rope for heart event. The children had such a great time, in addition to getting plenty of exercise. Congratulations to all who participated in this well-organized event.
Bad or worse
Currently, all things considered, President Donald Trump is either a communist Russian spy and should be tried for treason, or he’s the anti-Christ and we are doomed under his administration. Thank God that Congress stopped him from going to war with Iran, as he shoots from the hip without a strategic plan.
Inflection point
Democrats are at an inflection point now, like Republicans were with President Trump in February 2016. Either their version of Jeff Sessions and Chris Christie will break ranks and drag the establishment behind Sen. Bernie Sanders, or the establishment will rig the primary process again and the party will splinter into at least two pieces. As Trump showed, even partisan sheep have a breaking point when it comes to ignoring their bleating voices.
Hate-filled views
After reading the bile in this morning's Sound Off, I'm convinced that President Trump will win reelection in November. When he talks, he tells us this is a great country and our best days are still ahead of us. When Democrats talk, they tell us this is an evil, racist country filled with bigots and deplorables. Oh, and they hate Trump — hate, hate, hate. That's the worldview of every Democrat.