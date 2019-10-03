Time to go
Bernie Sanders, age 78, had a "heart procedure" (newspeak for heart attack) and had to cancel campaign events. Godspeed in his recovery but it is clear this man - and many other members of the Senate and fellow presidential candidates - are too old to be sitting in these vital seats of power. Not only should he end his candidacy for president, he should begin transitioning out of the Senate, doing voluntarily what common sense term limits would have forced him to do years ago.
What’s misleading
I see that the Democratic National Committee wants to remove one of President Donald Trump’s campaign ads about Joe Biden and Ukraine, claiming it is inaccurate and misleading. That remains to be proven (as the matter has been actively uninvestigated for years now). But if that’s the standard for being on American airwaves, Rep. Adam Schiff and the entire House Intelligence Committee should be removed from our television screens. There isn't a single source of more misleading propaganda in America today.
Measure by value
I am so sick of people who complain about teachers working 180 days for their well deserved salaries. Think about the enormous effect our educations have had upon us. Teachers are the builders of the foundation upon which this country has grown. None of us would be here without them. They may only have to be at school for 180 days, but their jobs extend to nights, evenings and weekends. Measure it by hours and value, not by days, and they are grossly underpaid. If and when you need a doctor, a nurse, a lawyer or an accountant, you’d better hope they had good teachers.
Not on Kannan
The writer of the comment “Poor precedent" and other supporters of Neil Perry should understand: Jennifer Kannan was not mayor at the time Stephen Zanni had an illegal superior officers contract pushed through. Zanni, the former mayor, was at fault and is now hiding with no comment so his affiliation with Perry doesn’t get marred. It's a little late for that. People know the truth that Zanni and Sharon Pollard are the backbone for Perry. As far as Perry’s background, he has no municipal contract or business experience that would benefit the city. His supporters only show how hateful and deceitful they truly are. Things will change when Kannan becomes mayor.
Sound position?
You have to laugh at Methuen Mayor James Jajuga’s column in The Eagle-Tribune about how the city is in a sound fiscal position. The city is in so much trouble because of the outrageous salaries of the Police Department, namely the captains. He contributed to it all, for his buddies and his son.
Sends a message
The logic of Haverhill’s politicians is disgusting. One is now worried about the "message" that a billboard advertising Weedmaps has on kids. Funny how they haven't worried about the message they send as they've fallen over themselves in an effort to bring as many pot shops as possible to the city. They've been working overtime to maximize the availability of intoxicating drugs in the city without caring about the message that sends. Other billboards advertising Narcan tell the true story of what these liberal politicians have done.