Trump’s motives
Every time President Trump does something, the media ponders why he would do such a thing. He pulls troops from Syria, withholds military aid from Ukraine. If I didn’t know better, I’d say he was working for Vladimir Putin.
Revenge minded
The supporters of Jennifer Kannan are so mean and vicious, and I’m not surprised. She would be just as spiteful as her main supporter, Mayor James Jajuga. Revenge is what she would bring with her to City Hall. It’s time for a change.
Persuading voters
Here’s some information for the person who thought the meatballs comment was rude: Jennifer Kannan did not provide the meatballs and pasta for the seniors. They were provided by contributors to her campaign, which she then used to get your vote. And, apparently, it worked. We know meatballs equal integrity in office, right? I vote for meatballs every time.
Kurds attacked
So let me get this straight: Our allies the Kurds were being attacked and murdered by Turkey because of our president — all while he was golfing. Where is the outrage from the pro-life Christians?
Breaking ranks
My representative in Congress, Rep. Ann Kuster, and I agree on very little politically. But kudos to her for putting aside partisan differences and supporting President Donald Trump's flavored cigarette ban. The issue is uncontroversial and should be easy for anyone to support. But far too many of Kuster's Democratic colleagues refuse to support anything that Trump wants, no matter whether they agree with it. So, I tip my cap to Kuster for breaking ranks.
Turnabout
I wonder how many of the people complaining about Methuen firefighters loafing on the job spend most of their own time at work surfing the internet, gossiping or making personal phone calls?
Kannan’s conflicts
Barbra Firth’s recent letter to the editor about Jennifer Kannan is work of fiction. She never took a vote to benefit her firefighter brother or police officer son? Well, she cannot vote because of her conflicts of interest. And the one vote she was allowed to take on the Police Department brought us the disastrous contract with the superior officers association. Kannan is part of the problem — not the solution.
Political signs
I see more signs for Haverhill School Committee and City Council candidates on city property. Candidates should stop and remove any signs they have on city property. I will not vote for a number of people whose signs are appearing on sidewalks and in public areas. A number of candidates have been doing this for years. Shaun Toohey is one of the biggest culprits, though others are not far behind.
Time to upgrade
Here we go again. The fire and police departments want money to renovate their facilities. They constantly say they need (not want) a better environment to perform their duties. Well, guess what, they are 100% correct. The residents of Salem are extremely lucky to have such dedicated first responders. Anyone else would say, “I can’t do my job correctly here, so I am leaving.” Why? Because residents of Salem, who always demand the best fire and police coverage, are too cheap to pay for needed improvements. Some day you might just pay for this lack of caring.
More wars
It's time to treat our leaders in Washington D.C. like children asking for more mac and cheese: They can start new wars once they've finished the ones on their plates. And Syria? Nigeria? Where were the congressional debates to send troops to these places before they went? Are new fronts (or new wars altogether) started in conference rooms full of generals and CIA bureaucrats with no public debate?
Not funny
How sad for The Eagle-Tribune to find humor in the slaughter of the Kurds in Syria, by publishing such a despicable editorial cartoon. It’s one thing to always defend President Trump, it’s another to find humor at the expense of these poor allies of the United States.